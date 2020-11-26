How to support Bloomington-Normal merchants on Small Business Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the state has rolled out measures that would provide financial assistance to businesses, like the Payment Protection Loan program, owners are still grappling with being able to pay utility bills without laying off staff.

Even during their most trying times, Central Illinois businesses helped when we needed them. Bloomington-Normal grocers contributed to the the Midwest Food Bank partners with Home Sweet Home Ministries and Thrivent to provide Thanksgiving meals for 2,500 households in need. Local pantries have seen a 20% to 50% uptick in need for food this year compared with previous years.

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said it is especially important to recognize and celebrate what small businesses contribute to the community.