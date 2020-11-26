 Skip to main content
How to support Bloomington-Normal merchants on Small Business Saturday
How to support Bloomington-Normal merchants on Small Business Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — A chance to support local merchants during the holidays kicks off Saturday, a focus that has taken on added importance during COVID> 

Small Business Saturday was started to encourage shopping at locally owned retailers following Black Friday. 

This year, the Bloomington Economic Development Department and Downtown Bloomington Businesses have created a gift basket giveaway. Shoppers can enter by getting a passbook filled out at 30 participating businesses.

Deals are also planned Saturday in Uptown Normal to launch the shopping season.  

Numerous businesses have taken large financial hits due to the coronavirus pandemic. It could take years to get a full understanding of the economic impact of COVID on the region’s small businesses. 

Restaurants in March were the first to face government-mandated closures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.  Limited service at retail shops quickly followed as the state adapted to Gov. J.B. Pritkzer’s Restore Illinois Plan that would reopen the state in five phases. And more rules were piled on recently as the state experiences a surge of COVID cases

While the state has rolled out measures that would provide financial assistance to businesses, like the Payment Protection Loan program, owners are still grappling with being able to pay utility bills without laying off staff. 

Even during their most trying times, Central Illinois businesses helped when we needed them. Bloomington-Normal grocers contributed to the the Midwest Food Bank partners with Home Sweet Home Ministries and Thrivent to provide Thanksgiving meals for 2,500 households in need. Local pantries have seen a 20% to 50% uptick in need for food this year compared with previous years.  

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said it is especially important to recognize and celebrate what small businesses contribute to the community.

"Small businesses are a critical part of our local economy," said Renner. "They employ large numbers of our citizens and deliver very important services and products." 

Here is what you need to know about staying safe while shopping local this weekend.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: B-N residents shop local

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

