Hundreds of Jewel-Osco employees could join overtime lawsuit after judge refuses to toss case

U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland, in a Feb. 3 ruling, denied the company’s motion to dismiss the case. She granted conditional certification of a collective action, which means Piazza’s attorneys may notify current and former Jewel-Osco employees about the lawsuit and give them a chance to join if they wish.

Jason Conway, a Philadelphia attorney who is representing Piazza, estimates there could be 500 to 600 potential plaintiffs. Eligible employees are those who worked as assistant store directors from May 28, 2017, through the date of final judgment in the case.

Jewel-Osco, based in Itasca, has 188 stores across Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. It is owned by Albertsons, based in Boise, Idaho, which also owns Safeway, Vons and other major grocery chains.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The suit “can have broader ramifications across Albertsons properties,” Conway said. “They could be held accountable with regard to how they classify ASDs.”

Jewel-Osco said it does not comment on pending litigation.