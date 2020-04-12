Hy-Vee CEO says company always evolving

In mid-February, Hy-Vee announced a consolidation of its upper-level store management model. The restructuring also included the elimination of being open 24-hours.

Some positions in the “work path” were eliminated. Some store directors became district directors, overseeing two or three stores, for example.

In total, about 700 people lost their jobs out of 85,000 total, Edeker said.

He knows that caused pain and hardship. But, he said: “My job is to take care of the 85,000. People said ‘Hy-Vee has never done anything like that before.’ Everything was done for the greater good of Hy-Vee, everything was done for the great good of the 85,000,” he said.

“My end game is that I absolutely want Hy-Vee to be the best place to work in America.”

The drive to greater efficiency is to remain competitive price-wise. Other stores, such as Aldi, with its bare-bones staff, and Walmart with its huge economy of scale, can undercut Hy-Vee in price. “We’re facing competition from all sides,” Edeker said.