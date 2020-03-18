Hy-Vee changes hours because of coronavirus

BLOOMINGTON — Hy-Vee is adopting new hours "due to evolving concerns regarding coronavirus" and "adapting the ways in which it serves customers to ensure they receive the products they need while keeping customers, employees and communities healthy and safe."

The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is having stores operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Wednesday.

"These shortened hours will allow employees additional time to clean and sanitize all areas of the store, as well as restock the items in highest demand. Operating with shorter hours also will allow employees additional time to care for their families and loved ones," the company said.

Several other retailers, including Walmart and Kroger, have announced similar plans.

The Bloomington store is at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway.

