Hy-Vee replacing Market Grilles with Wahlburgers

BLOOMINGTON — Wahlburgers is coming to a Bloomington supermarket.

The casual-dining burger restaurant and bar with a celebrity touch is to replace Market Grille located inside the Hy-Vee grocery located at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway.

The change also affects the Peoria store at 7610 N. Orange Prairie Road and a store in Springfield.

Hy-Vee spokeswoman Christina Gayman confirmed the impending change Wednesday. Wahlburgers is expected to open by early summer.

Twenty-one Hy-Vee stores are to eschew full-service Market Grilles for Wahlburgers. It’s owned by chef Paul Wahlberg and two of his siblings, actors-singers Donnie Wahlberg and Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlburgers has about 30 locations in the U.S. The chain specializes in hamburgers, other sandwiches and salads made with locally sourced ingredients and housemade sauces and dressings.

“Our customers are wanting more fresh and convenient meal options,” Gayman wrote in an email.

Hy-Vee and Wahlburgers have been partners for about three years.

