Hy-Vee to limit meat sales

BLOOMINGTON — Hy-Vee Inc. will limit meat purchases at all of its stores, starting Wednesday.

"We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers," the Iowa-based grocer said in a statement. "At Hy-Vee, we have product available at our stores but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for.

"Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department. Effective Wednesday, May 6, each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they checkout at all Hy-Vee locations."

Hy-Vee's Bloomington store is at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, a number of grocers have limited consumer purchases of various goods, like toilet paper, hand sanitizer or other items.

