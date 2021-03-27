Illinois auto dealers sue the state and EV startup Rivian for selling direct to consumers

Rivian is gearing up to begin production in June of its electric truck and SUV models, which will be built at a converted Mitsubishi plant in Normal. The plant is expected to surpass 1,000 employees next week, Rivian spokeswoman Amy Mast said Friday.

The automaker began taking advance orders online in November. Rivian plans to open a showroom in Chicago’s Fulton Market district this year.

Illinois auto dealers have been down this road before, challenging electric automaker Tesla after it shook up the automotive world with the debut of its Model S in 2012, and its direct-to-consumer sales model.

In May 2019, the auto dealers, the Secretary of State and Tesla entered into an administrative consent order agreeing that Tesla could have no more than 13 dealer licenses in Illinois.

The deal was limited only to those locations and “included an assurance that the Illinois Secretary of State would not issue licenses authorizing direct sales to any additional manufacturers,” Sander said in an email Friday to the Tribune.