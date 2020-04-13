Illinois-based Groupon to cut 2,800 employees, adopt ‘poison pill’ amid coronavirus economic fallout

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Groupon expects to lay off or furlough about 2,800 employees, in part because of the economic toll the coronavirus pandemic is taking on the Chicago-based deals company.

Most of the terminations should be complete by June, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company will continue to evaluate its costs, including additional layoffs.

The board of directors has also adopted a shareholders rights plan to defend itself against any bids to take control of the company.

The Chicago-based deals company said Monday that the rights plan, commonly called a “poison pill," has not been adopted in response to any specific takeover bid. Instead, the board believes it will protect shareholders interests amid the market volatility caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The “poison pill” will kick in if one group acquires 10% or more of Groupon’s outstanding common stock, or an eligible passive investor acquires 20% or more. The plan expires in 11 months.

If the plan is triggered, existing shareholders can buy shares at a discount, diluting the stake of an acquiring company.