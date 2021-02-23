Illinois cannabis sales providing Peoria Public Schools with more than $850,000

PEORIA — Once an illegal drug, cannabis is being channeled to help in a downtrodden area of town.

Taxation of legal cannabis sales in Illinois are providing Peoria Public Schools with $858,669 to help rebuild Peoria's south end.

"We are here in one of the most distressed communities in the state and in the nation, 61605, at Trewyn School," said PPS Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat during a news conference at the school Tuesday morning. "And this community ... is impacted by the horrors of violence, bolstered by the concentration of disinvestment, identified by rates of gun injuries, child poverty, unemployment and incarceration rates, and the list goes on and on and on. Life's inequities, hardship and suffering are so vast and wide for many, many of our students and families, and we see it every day."

The legislation that legalized the sale of cannabis last spring contained a plan to allocate 25% of cannabis revenue to communities impacted by the destructive policing and legislative policies surrounding cannabis when it was illegal. The plan is named R3, an abbreviation of the words "restore, reinvest, and renew."