Illinois COVID-19 restrictions will ease Friday for nonessential retailers and animal groomers, but it won’t be business as usual

“That week is huge for us," said Esther Fishman, owner of Art Effect, which sells clothing, jewelry and gifts in the Sheffield Neighbors neighborhood. "We’ve already been getting phone calls from people asking, ‘how can I get a Mother’s Day gift?’”

Art Effect already was shipping online orders and making contact-free deliveries near the shop. Curbside pickup should help sales, in part because “I think people want an excuse to get out,” she said.

Even so, some were bracing for slower-than-usual holiday sales. Jazzy Flowers, a Near West Side florist, slashed its initial order for Mother’s Day flowers by about 75%. Most of its business comes from walk-in shoppers, said manager Monica DeLuna.

“It’s going to be up to us to really encourage people to preorder,” she said.

Frank Michael Jewelers still plans to launch its advertising campaign for Mother’s Day this week, said owner Frank M. Beltrame Jr. Typically, Mother’s Day is more lucrative than the December holiday shopping season for the Loop jewelry shop, Beltrame said.