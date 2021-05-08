Illinois graphic artist used pandemic slowdown to expand hot sauce business

EVANSTON — Verzell James, a graphic artist from Evanston, has long had a passion for hot sauce.
But when things slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to shift his passion into a full-fledged business.
Now, James, 59, is reaching out to restaurants and stores to see who might be interested in carrying his small-batch hot sauce, called Awe-Sauce.
James has made hot sauce in his spare time since 1994, the spring after he first moved to Evanston. He and his wife had a small patch of lawn behind their house and they didn't feel like lugging the lawn mower up and down from the basement storage room.
So, they started growing peppers and experimenting with recipes.
But it wasn't until the start of the pandemic last year that he decided to really see who might enjoy his blends of heat and flavor.
"When COVID hit it actually slowed the world down enough for me to catch up," said James, a graphic artist and writer who owns and operates his own business, JAM Graphics and Publishing.
Now, James said, he's driving all over the Chicago area, handing out five-packs of his most popular varieties and talking to business owners about working with him.
"If I talk to them now, when it's time for them to open up fully then they'll have Awe-Sauce on the table," he said.
His first pepper garden included jalapeño and serrano peppers, he said, to enjoy in Mexican-style salsas. It grew to include habaneros and Scotch bonnets. Now, James works with his brother, a Louisiana farmer, and other farming relatives who last year helped grow more than 300 pounds of bulbous red Trinidad scorpion peppers, rich brown chocolate habaneros and more of the 30 different pepper varieties that James uses in his nine hot sauce blends.
James moved into a commercial kitchen at Family Focus about four years ago, he said, and started selling his sauce at pop-up markets at nearby Temperance Beer Co. and other local events. Now his sauce is available in nine locations, including D & D Finer Foods and Wine Goddess in Evanston, and Provisions Uptown and Rogers Park Provisions in Chicago.
Collette Allen, director of Family Focus Evanston, said in return for using the kitchen, James donates part of his sales to the 5th Ward institution.
"He supports us and we support him," Allen said.
Family Focus runs community-based programs that help parents, grandparents, and foster and adoptive parents, gain confidence as the primary educators of their children, according to the group's website.
Last summer, James hired an assistant, Grayson Deeney, through the Evanston Mayor's Summer Youth Employment Program to help him process the growing gallons of sauce. At the time, Deeney, 22, was in his final year as a transitional student at Evanston Township High School.
The employment worked so well that James held a Go Fund Me fundraiser to hire Deeney part time when the city program was finished.
Deeney's mom, Martha King, called the job "a gift" for her son. He has an intellectual disability and has a hard time reading, telling time or handling money. But he's very social and loves learning about peppers and helping James make hot sauce, King said.
"He aids in all the production," and especially enjoys working the large commercial kitchen blender, she said.
When students age out of the transitional program, "many of these young adults, nothing exists for them," King said. "I was dreading for many, many years the day Grayson aged out."
"Having the continuity of a job and a place for him to go and belong and feel proud about his work, we feel so fortunate to have this opportunity," King said.
At Temperance Beer Co., tap room manager Ben Geerts said James and his family are like family to him, too. James' son also works at Temperance.
James sells his sauce at weekly markets held at the tap room.
"It's doing well and people are excited about it," Geerts said. "His sauce is excellent."