Illinois graphic artist used pandemic slowdown to expand hot sauce business

EVANSTON — Verzell James, a graphic artist from Evanston, has long had a passion for hot sauce.

But when things slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to shift his passion into a full-fledged business.

Now, James, 59, is reaching out to restaurants and stores to see who might be interested in carrying his small-batch hot sauce, called Awe-Sauce.

James has made hot sauce in his spare time since 1994, the spring after he first moved to Evanston. He and his wife had a small patch of lawn behind their house and they didn't feel like lugging the lawn mower up and down from the basement storage room.

So, they started growing peppers and experimenting with recipes.

But it wasn't until the start of the pandemic last year that he decided to really see who might enjoy his blends of heat and flavor.

"When COVID hit it actually slowed the world down enough for me to catch up," said James, a graphic artist and writer who owns and operates his own business, JAM Graphics and Publishing.

Now, James said, he's driving all over the Chicago area, handing out five-packs of his most popular varieties and talking to business owners about working with him.