Illinois grocery stores asked to enforce social distancing to fight coronavirus

Illinois residents can expect to see changes at grocery stores in the coming days and weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker listed several recommendations during his daily news briefing on Saturday. They ranged from floor markers to remind people to stand 6 feet apart in checkout lanes to shield guards between customers and checkers and baggers.

The recommendations were the result of talks between Pritzker's administration and the Illinois Retail Merchants Association on how to better protect shoppers and employees from COVID-19.

"To be clear, there's nothing new that customers need to know for shopping, other than to be vigilant about their social-distancing practices," the governor said. "As we're asking stores to make their requirements as clear as possible, it is up to each individual to follow our social-distancing requirements."

Here are the recommended changes at grocery stores that Pritzker listed:

-- Signs at entrances, informing customers they must stay 6 feet away from each other.