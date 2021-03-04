Illinois is on pace to sell over $1 billion in marijuana this year. Here are the February totals.

The second year of recreational marijuana sales in Illinois is off to a fast start.

Through February, the state generated nearly $170 million in recreational sales, more than double the total from the first two months of 2020, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, which licenses marijuana dispensaries.

That total includes a monthly record $88.8 million in recreational sales during January, and $80.7 million in February, according to the state. Out-of-state customers accounted for more than a fourth of recreational sales in Illinois.

Medical marijuana sales through February topped $62.2 million, bringing total Illinois marijuana sales to nearly $232 million so far this year and putting the state on pace to surpass last year’s $1.03 billion in sales.