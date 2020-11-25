Illinois jobless rate hits 6.5% statewide

The metropolitan area with the highest unemployment rate was Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights at 7.8%, more than double the 3.2% rate it had in October 2019.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The unemployment rate counts people who are out of work and seeking jobs.

“As the state works to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect residents from this deadly virus, IDES will continue to provide services to claimants, job-seekers, and employers as fast as possible,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes.

“We also need the federal government to take action. Every metro area and its claimants will be impacted by the expiration of the federal CARES Act unemployment programs in just a few short weeks and IDES and the Pritzker administration will continue to call on the federal government to provide claimant stability through the end of this pandemic,” he said.

The number of non-farm jobs also declined across the 14 metropolitan areas.

The Bloomington area had 88,200 non-farm jobs in October, down from 94,100 in October 2019.