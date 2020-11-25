 Skip to main content
Illinois jobless rate hits 6.5% statewide
Illinois jobless rate hits 6.5% statewide

Illinois Unemployment

In this June 23, file photo, a man walks past a retail store going out of business due to the coronavirus pandemic in Winnetka. The jobless rate in Illinois grew to 6.5% statewide in October.

 Nam Y. Huh, AP file photo

BLOOMINGTON — The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be seen in jobless figures, which climbed to 6.5% statewide in October, a three percentage point increase over October 2021, according to preliminary data released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Illinois Department of Employment Security.

All figures are non-seasonally adjusted.

Rising unemployment rates were seen across the state’s 14 metropolitan areas, with Bloomington clocking in at 4.1% compared to 3.4% the year before. That tied with Champaign-Urbana for the lowest unemployment rate in the state.

Decatur’s unemployment rate topped the state rate at 6.7%, compared to 4.9% in October 2021. The Carbondale-Marion area was up nearly a percentage point, climbing to 4.6% compared to 3.7% last year.

The unemployment rate for Coles County was 4.6%

The October unemployment rate for other counties included DeWitt at 3.9%, LaSalle at 5.1%, Livingston at 3.6%, Logan at 3.9%, Tazewell at 4.7% and Woodford at 3.7%.

The metropolitan area with the highest unemployment rate was Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights at 7.8%, more than double the 3.2% rate it had in October 2019.

The unemployment rate counts people who are out of work and seeking jobs.

“As the state works to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect residents from this deadly virus, IDES will continue to provide services to claimants, job-seekers, and employers as fast as possible,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes.

“We also need the federal government to take action. Every metro area and its claimants will be impacted by the expiration of the federal CARES Act unemployment programs in just a few short weeks and IDES and the Pritzker administration will continue to call on the federal government to provide claimant stability through the end of this pandemic,” he said.

The number of non-farm jobs also declined across the 14 metropolitan areas.

The Bloomington area had 88,200 non-farm jobs in October, down from 94,100 in October 2019.

The Decatur area saw a decrease of 4,000 jobs to 46,600 in October. In Carbondale-Marion area, jobs fell to 56,600, a decline of 2,200 from October 2019.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

