Illinois nursing home strike averted as tentative agreement reached between union workers, companies during COVID-19 crisis

Workers from about 100 nursing homes across Illinois who were on the verge of striking instead reached a tentative agreement late Wednesday for a two-year contract with nursing home owners, the union representing the workers announced Thursday.
Certified nursing assistants were poised to strike over contract negotiations, which came as CNAs and other frontline workers find themselves in “this time of unprecedented vulnerability and risk,” according to a release from SEIU Healthcare Illinois spokeswoman Catherine Murrell.
A day before the strike was expected to begin with walkouts at about 44 of the nursing homes, the union announced workers won “significant contract gains” including a $15 an hour baseline pay, hazard pay for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a provision that workers are not required to work without adequate personal protective equipment.
Illinois Association of Health Care Facilities CEO Bob Molitor in a statement said the company was proud to negotiate the “the largest wage hike in our history for our employees,” which come with base pay raises of as much as 24% for some employees.
“This two-year contract includes $2 per hour COVID bonus pay for all 10,000 employees during the duration of the stay-at-home order and beyond, as well as expanded paid sick leave,” Molitor is quoted as saying in a news release.
A union spokesman said the deal was struck shortly before midnight when “things started to change dramatically,” after another “marathon” day of negotiations.
Union President Greg Kelley previously said workers are worried about resident care not just during a strike, but at all times.
“Our workers turned to striking as a last resort when management refused to act appropriately to address the issues that are shortchanging workers and residents during this crisis,” he said, “including lack of fair hazard pay and fair base pay and lack of adequate paid time off.”
Nursing homes have been described as “ground zero” of the COVID-19 epidemic, because they have older residents, often with other medical problems, in a group setting that makes them especially vulnerable to the virus.
“The tentative agreement was overwhelmingly supported by members of the bargaining committee, but must be ratified” by union members, according to the release.
Molitor said though negotiations have ended, COVID-19 rages on.
"We are grateful a walkout was avoided, and that our heroic staff members will continue caring for our vulnerable seniors as we fight this battle together,” he said.
