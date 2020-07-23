Illinois unemployment rate 3.4% higher than U.S.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — State data released Thursday showed the scope of continued joblessness statewide.

Unemployment stood at 14.6% for June, a record high for the month dating back to 1976. Nationally, the unemployment rate was 11.2% in June, also a record high, dating to 1948.

The unemployment rate identifies those out of work and seeking employment. Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes in a statement said the state is focused on economic recovery after major revenue losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As part of our efforts to safely reopen our economy, Gov. (J.B) Pritzker recently released a mitigation plan to help the state prevent a COVID-19 resurgence and protect Illinois’ economic recovery,” Hynes said. “We remained focused on supporting working families and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The number of non-farm jobs decreased in all of Illinois' 14 metropolitan areas.

Most Central Illinois areas are seeing a rate increase of greater than 3%. The data shows Bloomington's unemployment rate was 10.6% last month, up from last June when the rate was 3.8%.