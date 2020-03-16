Illinois video gaming terminals shut down for 2 weeks over coronavirus concerns

Following suit with the decision to temporarily close the state’s 10 casinos, the Illinois Gaming Board on Monday ordered the cessation of all video gaming operations through March 30 in the wake of the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, the suspension will shut down nearly 33,500 slot and poker machines at more than 7,000 licensed bars, restaurants, truck stops and fraternal organizations across the state.

Many of those video gaming terminals will not be accessible after Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order on Sunday that all bars and restaurants in the state close to dine-in customers by the end of the business day Monday.

On Friday, the gaming board ordered all of the state’s 10 casinos to close for 14 days beginning Monday.

