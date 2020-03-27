You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
JoAnn Fabrics goes curbside, Michaels closes for COVID-19 in Bloomington-Normal
0 comments
editor's pick top story

JoAnn Fabrics goes curbside, Michaels closes for COVID-19 in Bloomington-Normal

News-Local.png

BLOOMINGTON — JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts is still taking customers in Bloomington, while Michaels closed its doors to crafters in Normal during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order instructing non-essential businesses to close, the Twin Cities' JoAnn store, 1701 E. Empire Street, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays for customers for curbside delivery of “buy online pick-up in-store orders,” according to the company website.

The hours and services are the same for the company's stores in Decatur and Mattoon, according to the company's website.

The fabric and crafting store announced earlier this week some of its locations, though not Bloomington, would open their classrooms to help crafters learn how to sew masks, gowns and other medical supplies to donate to hospitals running low.

Michaels, another craft and hobby supply store, closed the doors at its Normal location in accordance with “guidance of the state and federal authorities,” according to the Michael's website.

Calls to the store at 200 Greenbriar Drive rang unanswered Friday, and an automated message instructed customers to visit the website for more information.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE FOR FRIDAY 

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News