Just Eat swallows Grubhub creating restaurant delivery giant

Two pioneers in restaurant delivery — Just Eat Takeaway.com and Grubhub — are combining in a $7.3 billion deal that will create one of the world's largest delivery companies.

Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com said it was acquiring Chicago-based Grubhub, snatching it away from ride-hailing giant Uber, which had been reportedly seeking to team Grubhub with its Uber Eats business.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. The combined company will be headquartered in Amsterdam, with its U.S. headquarters in Chicago.

Just Eat Takeaway.com and Grubhub processed 593 million restaurant orders in 2019 and have about 70 million users worldwide. Combined, they will be the largest restaurant delivery company outside China.

Just Eat Takeaway.com said it will acquire 100% of Grubhub's shares at an implied value of $75.15 per share. Grubhub shareholders will receive depository receipts representing a portion of shares in the new company.

Grubhub shares closed at $59.05 Wednesday.

If Uber had succeeded in buying Grubhub, it would have given the companies control over a majority of the U.S. food delivery business, but could have run into snags with regulators. Just Eat Takeaway.com doesn’t operate in the U.S.