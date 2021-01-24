Kingston: Assessing economic and financial market data

Many Americans are happy to see 2020 in the rearview mirror. The pandemic has presented many challenges, including one of the most volatile economic and market years in history. Assessing key economic and market statistics may allow us to gain perspective on 2020 and assist with developing a long-term outlook toward financial and retirement planning.

Unemployment

In 2020, the United States experienced the lowest, 3.5%, and the highest, 14.7%, unemployment rates in the last 50 years, according to the Department of Labor. Taking place just two months apart, millions of Americans experienced loss of work almost overnight due to the pandemic. Fortunately, millions have returned to work. But, new unemployment claims remain high.

Residential mortgage rates

Freddie Mac data indicates that near the end of 2020, the nationwide average interest rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage was 2.66%, setting the all-time record low. Understandably, it is estimated that 65% of the originated mortgages in the U.S. were mortgages being refinanced to take advantage of lower rates.

Living longer