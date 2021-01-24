Kingston: Assessing economic and financial market data

Many Americans are happy to see 2020 in the rearview mirror. The pandemic has presented many challenges, including one of the most volatile economic and market years in history. Assessing key economic and market statistics may allow us to gain perspective on 2020 and assist with developing a long-term outlook toward financial and retirement planning.
Unemployment
In 2020, the United States experienced the lowest, 3.5%, and the highest, 14.7%, unemployment rates in the last 50 years, according to the Department of Labor. Taking place just two months apart, millions of Americans experienced loss of work almost overnight due to the pandemic. Fortunately, millions have returned to work. But, new unemployment claims remain high.
Residential mortgage rates
Freddie Mac data indicates that near the end of 2020, the nationwide average interest rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage was 2.66%, setting the all-time record low. Understandably, it is estimated that 65% of the originated mortgages in the U.S. were mortgages being refinanced to take advantage of lower rates.
Living longer
The life expectancy of an American born in 1971, 50 years ago, was 71.1 years. The life expectancy of an American born today is 78.7 years. Additionally, the number of Americans living into their 90s has tripled since 1980. Of those turning age 65 today, one out of five can expect to live past age 90.
Stock (equity) market indices
The Standard and Poor’s 500 (S&P 500), an unmanaged index, comprises 500 stocks chosen for market size, liquidity, and industry group representation. During 2020, the S&P gained over 17% (total return, including dividend reinvestment). Over the last 50 years, the index has gained an average of 10.9% (total return) and has been positive 16 of the last 18 years. If you missed the 24 best percentage gain days achieved in the last 30 years, the average annual gain falls to approximately 5.3% (S&P Research).
The NASDAQ Composite Index is an unmanaged index of securities traded on the NASDAQ system and is heavily weighted toward companies in the information technology sector. In 2020, the index gained over 44% (total return, including dividend reinvestment) (NASDAQ).
Bond (fixed income) indices
The Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index consists of publicly traded investment grade bonds, corporate bonds, and mortgage-related bonds with at least one year until maturity and is the major benchmark for U.S. bond investors. The index gained 7.5% (total return) during 2020. Over the last 40 years, the index has gained an average of 7.6% (total return). The index has only produced a negative return for the calendar year in just three years of the last 40 years (Bloomberg Barclays).
What we can learn
Numerous conclusions can be drawn from historical economic and market statistics. However, as the financial industry states frequently, past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
Taking a long-term view of the markets in financial and retirement planning is wise, considering longer life expectancies. As my associate John Ruedi likes to ask, “Will you run out of money before you run out of life?”
A low interest rate environment will likely favor increasing housing market values and equity market values. Consider refinancing your residential mortgage to obtain a lower interest rate.
Appropriate amounts of cash should be retained in bank deposits for emergencies and planned purchases. Yet, excess bank cash may be best positioned in an allocation to equities and fixed income securities to meet long-term objectives.
Allocating portfolio assets to equities may provide the best opportunity for growth, allowing assets to provide income and last throughout lifetime. The volatility of equities may be stabilized by allocating a percentage of portfolio assets to fixed income (bonds). Asset allocation to equities and bonds can be implemented to achieve your desired level of annual income from dividends and interest.
Time in the market, not timing the market, may provide the most favorable portfolio outcomes.
I wish you all the best in 2021 and hope that you find these key economic and market statistics valuable in your financial planning now and for the years ahead.
Kevin Kingston, CLU, is managing director and financial adviser at Savant Wealth Management; savantwealth.com