Kingston: Avoid these frequent estate planning mistakes

My long-time friend and mentor, Stuart A. Monroe, LL.B., CLU wrote and lectured extensively regarding Estate Planning. Stu frequently quoted great prose and poetry as it applied to planning topics. In his honor and memory, one of his favorites was by Ralph Waldo Emerson, “It takes a great deal of boldness and a great deal of caution to make a great fortune, and when you have got it, it requires ten times as much wit to keep it.”
Estate Planning is not just for the wealthy. Rather, almost everyone can benefit by having an estate plan. Estate planning, by definition, is the process of arranging for the management and disposal of your estate during life and after death while minimizing gift, estate and income taxes. Reducing uncertainties over the administration of a probate can also be achieved while maximizing the value of the estate by reducing taxes and other expenses. Guardians for minor children and incapacitated beneficiaries may also be designated.
Thoughtful planning, implemented with appropriate legal documents, will ensure that your personal and financial objectives are achieved during your lifetime, in the event of your incapacity and after your death. Without a plan, your financial affairs may be in disarray with court appointed decision makers instead of someone you choose, unnecessary time and expenses incurred and your objectives unfulfilled.
Not having an estate plan may be the biggest mistake to avoid. A Last Will and Testament is a common estate planning document and one of the simplest tools for planning the distribution of an estate. If you die “intestate” in Illinois, meaning there is no will, or no valid will, the courts then must follow intestate succession laws to determine who inherits assets and what their share is. Although, some assets do not have to go through probate, passing instead by ownership and beneficiary designations. Examples of these assets include, payable on death (POD) bank accounts, joint tenancy property, life insurance and retirement accounts with a designated beneficiary.
Failing to engage the services of qualified legal, financial and tax professionals. A qualified attorney is the only estate planning professional who can provide legal advice and draft legal documents. An experienced financial advisor, working with your attorney and tax professional can assist you with completing a comprehensive, coordinated estate and wealth management plan.
Not updating your plan. Once you have created an estate plan, you cannot simply “set it and forget it.” Life changes that may require revisions to your plan include marriage, divorce, births, deaths, children reaching age of majority, acquiring additional assets, changing your State of Domicile and changes to the tax code.
Many estate owners believe that once legal documents are signed, everything is in order. However, after completing legal documents, you may need to re-title assets and change the beneficiary designations of your retirement accounts and life insurance, to coordinate with the new legal documents created. Revocable Living Trusts have become a frequently used planning tool to provide for the management of assets during the estate owner’s lifetime, in the event of incapacity, and for the distribution of assets at death. After a Revocable Living Trust is created, the trust must be “funded” by changing the ownership (title) of most assets to the trust.
Failing to plan for Federal and State Estate Tax. Legal documents created prior to 2011 should be reviewed and may need to be revised. The Federal Estate and Gift Tax Law changed significantly in 2011 providing a current exemption of $11,580,000 from Federal Estate tax for decedents in 2020. Plus, the law provides for “portability.” Beginning January 1, 2011, estates of decedents survived by a spouse may elect to pass any of the unused exemption to the surviving spouse, potentially exempting over $23 million from Federal Estate Tax. If an estate exceeds that amount, the tax rate is graduated with a top tax rate of 40%.
The Illinois Estate Tax threshold is $4 million. If your estate is worth more than $4 million, the estate tax rate in Illinois is graduated with a top tax rate of 16%. Unlike the Federal Estate Tax Exemption, the Illinois Exemption is not “portable” between spouses. When both spouses in a married couple have died, the exemption is still $4 million.
Failing to plan for incapacity. Advance Directives are documents that direct what will happen to a person’s estate and in relation to their personal care if they become incapacitated. These may include Durable Powers of Attorney for property, Healthcare Powers of Attorney and HIPPA authorizations allowing the holder of your Power of Attorney to make critical decisions on your behalf.
Choosing the wrong person(s) to handle your estate. Choose wisely in your selection of Executor, Trustee, Power of Attorney and review your choices periodically to determine if they continue to be the best current choice. Anyone who has served as Executor, Trustee, or Power of Attorney knows the value of good estate planning and will likely take the steps needed to make the job easier for those they appoint under their own estate plan.
Estate Planning is a cornerstone of Wealth Management, like financial planning and asset management, it requires frequent attention. An annual review of your Wealth Management Plan including financial planning, asset management and estate planning is the key to assuring that your plans are current and that your objectives will be achieved.
Kingston, CLU, of Bloomington, is a Chartered Financial Consultant, managing director and financial adviser for Savant Wealth Management; www.savantcapital.com.
