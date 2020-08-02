Kingston: Avoid these frequent estate planning mistakes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My long-time friend and mentor, Stuart A. Monroe, LL.B., CLU wrote and lectured extensively regarding Estate Planning. Stu frequently quoted great prose and poetry as it applied to planning topics. In his honor and memory, one of his favorites was by Ralph Waldo Emerson, “It takes a great deal of boldness and a great deal of caution to make a great fortune, and when you have got it, it requires ten times as much wit to keep it.”

Estate Planning is not just for the wealthy. Rather, almost everyone can benefit by having an estate plan. Estate planning, by definition, is the process of arranging for the management and disposal of your estate during life and after death while minimizing gift, estate and income taxes. Reducing uncertainties over the administration of a probate can also be achieved while maximizing the value of the estate by reducing taxes and other expenses. Guardians for minor children and incapacitated beneficiaries may also be designated.

Thoughtful planning, implemented with appropriate legal documents, will ensure that your personal and financial objectives are achieved during your lifetime, in the event of your incapacity and after your death. Without a plan, your financial affairs may be in disarray with court appointed decision makers instead of someone you choose, unnecessary time and expenses incurred and your objectives unfulfilled.