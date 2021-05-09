Kingston: Before the sunset

Do you remember the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017? Among other provisions, the TCJA increased the federal estate, gift and generation skipping tax exemption from $5 million to $10 million, adjusted for inflation, with a maximum tax rate of 40%. The increased exemption, inflation adjusted using the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is currently $11.7 million per person. What you may not remember, this increased exemption is scheduled to “sunset” on December 31, 2025, reverting to the prior exemption of $5 million per person. When adjusted for CPI increases, the exemption will be approximately $6 million by January 1, 2026.

With the Biden administration in place and Democratic control of Congress, it is possible that before the “sunset” in 2025, the exemption will be reduced to $3.5 million with an increased maximum tax rate of 45%, the amount Biden proposed during the campaign. However, currently the administration is focused on raising rates on capital gains, corporate income, and personal income. Plus, proposing to end “step up in basis,” which allows heirs to use the market value of assets at the time of death, rather than the purchase price, paid by the estate owner, as the cost basis for capital gains when the assets are sold. The Biden proposal would require estates to pay capital gains tax on unrealized gains of more than $1 million, or $2.5 million per couple when combined with existing real estate exemptions. As proposed, heirs who continue to operate family owned farms and businesses may not be subject to capital gains tax on these assets.