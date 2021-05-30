Kingston: Converting your traditional IRA to a Roth IRA

As discussions loom about rising income tax rates, many Americans are turning their attention to tax planning. The decision to convert a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA, like most planning decisions, is very personalized. Before weighing the advantages and disadvantages of a conversion, it may be helpful to review the differences in how traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are taxed. Contributions to traditional IRAs were made with pre-tax dollars, contributions and earnings grow tax-free, and distributions are tax-free. Both traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are subject to early withdrawal penalty taxes.
Your Current and Expected Income Tax Rate
The most significant consideration in converting part, or all, of a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA is the conversion may allow you to pay tax now on the traditional IRA rather than later, if you expect that your marginal tax rate will be higher in the future. If you pay the tax now, all growth and earnings from the Roth IRA will not be subject to further tax. Conversely, if your marginal tax rate is expected to be lower in the future, conversion to a Roth IRA may not be advisable. Many retirees may experience a lower tax rate in retirement, after earned income ceases.
Tax Payable at Conversion
When a traditional IRA is converted to a Roth IRA, the income tax on the converted assets will be included on your tax return for the year of conversion. Plus, if you are under the age of 59½, the additional 10% early withdrawal penalty will apply. Ideally, you should have the cash available to pay the tax, from outside the IRA, instead of using the assets from the IRA. This will allow you to maximize the growth of your new Roth IRA assets. Also, be aware that you may pay more tax on your Social Security income and higher Medicare premiums if the converted assets, added to your other taxable income, put you in a higher tax rate.
Withdrawal Requirements
Traditional IRAs require that the IRA owner take distributions each year beginning when the account owner attains age 72. The required minimum distribution (RMD), based on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) uniform lifetime table, forces annual taxable distributions, starting at approximately 4% of the account value, increasing each year over life expectancy. Roth IRA owners are not subject to the required minimum distribution (RMD) rules. Contributions and earnings may be withdrawn from a Roth IRA at any time, provided you have met the five-year rules.
Potential Roth Penalties
If a distribution is taken from a Roth IRA prior to age 59½ and within the first five years of conversion, a 10% early withdrawal penalty is charged on the principal. The five-year period begins on Jan. 1 of the year of conversion and each conversion that you make has its own new five-year period. Additionally, you must be 59½ to avoid a 10% early withdrawal penalty on the Roth IRA earnings and five years must have passed since you established your first Roth IRA account.
Your Heirs’ Expected Marginal Tax Rate
If your heirs will be in a higher marginal tax rate than you are, converting your traditional IRA to a Roth IRA may be advantageous to them. Paying the tax on conversion of your traditional IRA, may allow your heirs to receive tax-free distributions from the Roth IRA, when inherited from you. Under the Secure Act, effective January 1, 2020, most beneficiaries, other than surviving spouses, must distribute assets from Inherited IRAs within 10 years of the account owner’s death paying the tax over a relatively short period of time. Therefore, tax-free income from an inherited Roth IRA, may be even more valuable.
Consider carefully the advantages and disadvantages of converting a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA. Due to the current and future income tax consequences of a Roth conversion, seeking the advice of financial and tax professionals, who are equipped to assist you with making informed decisions, can be valuable.
Kevin Kingston, CLU, is managing director and financial adviser at Savant Wealth Management; savantwealth.com