Kingston: COVID affects finances, too

As COVID-19 continues to impact our daily lives, all of us are delaying and modifying plans including graduations, weddings, celebrations and travel, to name a few. Many people are feeling like their financial plans have been derailed and upended. Adversity also brings opportunity. If you are finding that you have more time available, now may be the right time to evaluate your financial plan. Or, if you do not have a plan, to begin developing one. As Yogi Berra said, "You got to be very careful if you don't know where you are going, because you might not get there."
While dramatic changes to plans can cause irreparable harm, modest modifications to existing financial plans may have significant positive impact. Possible modifications to consider implementing now include:
- Rebalance your investment account holdings, keeping in mind that market fluctuations may have already significantly rebalanced your holdings
- Increase your investment account contributions by reducing your consumption, allowing you to add to investment positions at potentially lower cost
- Revise your targeted retirement age and plan to work another year or more, allowing you to accumulate the investment assets needed to support your planned retirement income
- Utilize the individual provisions provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) recently enacted into law
The CARES Act eliminates all required minimum distributions that would need to be completed in 2020. This applies to account owners and beneficiaries for all IRAs, SEP IRAs, simple IRAS, 401(k)s and 457(b)s. It applies to any RMD required to be taken in 2020, not just 2020 RMDs.
Also the CARES Act allows individuals impacted by the coronavirus and meeting certain conditions to distribute up to $100,000 from an IRA or Employer Sponsored Plan without the 10% early withdrawal penalty for individuals under 59.5. The mandatory withholding requirements are waived and income can be evenly spread over tax years 2020, 2021, and 2022. Or the taxpayer may choose to redeposit the distribution over three years. As an alternative, participants in an employer sponsored retirement plan can take a loan for, the lesser of, their full vested amount or $100,000.
Additionally, the CARES Act contains two provisions to incentivize gifting to charities. First, an above the line charitable deduction of $300 is allowed for a taxpayer that cannot itemize deductions. Second, the adjusted gross income deduction on cash contributions to a charity is increased from 60% to 100% for qualified contributions. Hence, an individual can completely offset potential 2020 tax liability by making charitable contributions. Contributions greater than 100% of AGI can be carried over for the next five tax years. Note that these contributions cannot be made to a donor advised fund or a 509(a)(3) private foundation.
These contributions will be meaningful to the numerous charitable organizations and the individuals that they serve who may be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 disruption. This will provide many of us with an opportunity provide our support and gratitude to health care workers, first responders and others on the front lines fighting this battle. You are in our prayers for health and safety.
Kingston, CLU, of Bloomington, is a Chartered Financial Consultant, managing director and financial adviser for Savant Wealth Management; www.savantcapital.com.
