Kingston: COVID affects finances, too

As COVID-19 continues to impact our daily lives, all of us are delaying and modifying plans including graduations, weddings, celebrations and travel, to name a few. Many people are feeling like their financial plans have been derailed and upended. Adversity also brings opportunity. If you are finding that you have more time available, now may be the right time to evaluate your financial plan. Or, if you do not have a plan, to begin developing one. As Yogi Berra said, "You got to be very careful if you don't know where you are going, because you might not get there."