Kingston: Critical risks to achieving retirement income success

Owning a Standard Oil bulk plant, my grandfather, along with my father, loved to quote John D. Rockefeller, the founder of Standard Oil. Rockefeller was a multi-billionaire in the early 1900s and is still considered the wealthiest person in modern history. When a reporter asked Rockefeller, “How much money is enough?” he famously replied, “Just a little bit more.”
When I am asked how much money is needed to retire successfully, I am reminded of Rockefeller’s response. Having “just a little bit more” is a great start toward mitigating the risks that retirees face in achieving retirement income success. During the transition from accumulating for retirement to consumption throughout retirement is when retirees may find their assets being depleted by one or more of these retirement income risks.
Inflation risk has exceeded health care risk as the top concern of retirees, expressing the fear that the value of their savings might not keep pace with inflation. According to Ibbotson Associates, inflation has averaged about 3% annually since the early 1900s. If a retiree has all or most of their retirement savings in a bank account earning less than 1%, they are losing purchasing power of 2% or more annually. Compounded over 10 to 30 years in retirement, this risk alone could deplete retirement savings. I believe consideration should be given to investing assets in a professionally allocated portfolio including equities, fixed income and cash that can be expected to help deliver returns that will exceed the inflation rate over time.
Health care expenses could force the depletion of significant assets. National Family Caregivers Association statistics show that two out of three individuals age 65 and older will require long-term care, with 40% of individuals entering a long-term care facility. Comprehensive retirement income planning will consider the sufficiency of a retiree’s existing assets to support significant health care expenses and determine if long-term care insurance should be acquired.
Liquidity risk is the concern that a portfolio will provide little or no flexibility when unexpected needs arise. Change is the one constant we can count on. Well-constructed retirement plans must possess flexibility and liquidity. Non-marketable securities, products with high surrender charges, and accounts with early withdrawal charges should be minimized or completely avoided.
Survivor risk addresses the risk of leaving a financial burden on your spouse, family and other beneficiaries. Pension income typically reduces or ceases at the death of the pensioner, with a surviving spouse receiving a reduced benefit and non-spouse beneficiaries possibly receiving no benefit. Social Security income may also cease or be reduced. Comprehensive planning should solve for the cash flow needs over the lifetimes of both spouses and family members.
Market sequence of returns is the risk that the order of returns in retirement will negatively impact a portfolio and its sustainability, e.g., retiring just before a major market crisis. Experiencing negative returns early in retirement when income withdrawals may begin can cause depletion of the portfolio. Retirees can best address this risk through appropriate portfolio construction including allocation, diversification and rebalancing.
My grandfather taught me how to read stock symbols and prices in the Chicago Tribune when I was 10 years old, watching him check the prices of stocks he owned including Standard Oil, Abbott Labs and Freeport-McMoRan. Gaining an appreciation for the growth of equities over time, understanding that the price will change daily, and allocating some of your retirement savings to equities may allow you to mitigate some of the critical risks to achieving retirement income success and have “just a little bit more.”
Kingston, CLU, of Bloomington, is a Chartered Financial Consultant, managing director and financial adviser for Savant Wealth Management; www.savantcapital.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.