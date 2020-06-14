Kingston: Critical risks to achieving retirement income success

Owning a Standard Oil bulk plant, my grandfather, along with my father, loved to quote John D. Rockefeller, the founder of Standard Oil. Rockefeller was a multi-billionaire in the early 1900s and is still considered the wealthiest person in modern history. When a reporter asked Rockefeller, “How much money is enough?” he famously replied, “Just a little bit more.”

When I am asked how much money is needed to retire successfully, I am reminded of Rockefeller’s response. Having “just a little bit more” is a great start toward mitigating the risks that retirees face in achieving retirement income success. During the transition from accumulating for retirement to consumption throughout retirement is when retirees may find their assets being depleted by one or more of these retirement income risks.

Inflation risk has exceeded health care risk as the top concern of retirees, expressing the fear that the value of their savings might not keep pace with inflation. According to Ibbotson Associates, inflation has averaged about 3% annually since the early 1900s. If a retiree has all or most of their retirement savings in a bank account earning less than 1%, they are losing purchasing power of 2% or more annually. Compounded over 10 to 30 years in retirement, this risk alone could deplete retirement savings. I believe consideration should be given to investing assets in a professionally allocated portfolio including equities, fixed income and cash that can be expected to help deliver returns that will exceed the inflation rate over time.