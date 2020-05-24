Kingston: Don't fight the Fed

During the 2008 credit crisis, the Federal Reserve struggled to prevent our financial system from collapsing. While Lehman Brothers failed, the Fed orchestrated JP Morgan’s rescue of Bear Sterns and the U.S. government takeover of AIG. In incremental steps, from January through December 2008, the Fed cut its benchmark short-term interest rate to zero. With interest rates at zero from 2008 until the Fed raised rates for the first time in December 2015, and modestly since then, the value of U.S. equities quadrupled.
On March 15 this year, the Federal Reserve cut its key benchmark interest rate to zero, becoming the second time in history that the Fed has cut rates to zero. However, this time they did it immediately. In the two weeks that followed, the Fed launched or reopened six lending facilities to provide billions of dollars to distressed companies, investment companies, money market funds and investors.
Congress allocated $454 billion of the CARES Act to the Treasury Department to support loans made by the Fed of 10 times that amount — $4.5 trillion of loans to large companies. Additionally, in early April, the Fed announced the “Main Street Lending Program,” a $600 billion initiative targeted to mid-size companies with up to 10,000 employees and annual revenue less than $2.5 billion. These loans are for $1 million up to $25 million, four years in length with deferral of principal and interest for 12 months. Last week, Fed Chairman Powell said, “There is a lot more we can do. We have done what we can as we go. But, we are not out of ammunition by a long shot. We are not trying to move markets to a particular level, we just want them to work.” Economists project that the Federal Reserve’s portfolio of bonds, loans and new programs will grow to $9 trillion to $11 trillion from less than $4 trillion last year. In that range, it would be double the size that it reached during the credit crisis of 2008.
In 1987, I first heard Martin Zweig, Michigan State Finance Ph.D., interviewed by Lou Rukeyser on “Wall Street Week.” He had a very simple philosophy for helping people during volatile markets. In his book, “Winning on Wall Street,” Marty said, “Monetary conditions exert an enormous influence on stock prices. Falling interest rates reduce the competition on stocks from Treasury bills, certificates of deposit and money market funds. Zero percent interest rates will not provide investors with a return that can keep pace with inflation. Also, low interest rates provide corporations low borrowing costs, allowing profits to rise. As interest rates drop, investors tend to bid prices higher, expecting corporate earnings to rise.”
No one can accurately predict when equity market values will rise above this February’s record highs. Yet, as the U.S. and global economy “reopens,” the probabilities favor equity market growth, with volatility, over the years ahead. In reviewing or developing a financial plan, it is wise to determine and retain the cash needed for emergencies, planned consumption for the next six to 12 months and major purchases in bank cash accounts. With risk tolerance in mind, consideration should be given to holding longer-term investment assets in a diversified portfolio of equities and fixed income to achieve objectives. In the words of Marty Zweig, “Don’t fight the tape.” “The idea is to get in harmony with the markets. Don’t go all in or all out. But, keep a position in stocks. What you are concerned with is the probability of success. Or, alternatively, the probability of losing money. So, it’s fine to buy above the bottom and to sell below the top,” Remember, “Don’t fight the Fed.”
Kingston, CLU, of Bloomington, is a Chartered Financial Consultant, managing director and financial adviser for Savant Wealth Management; www.savantcapital.com.
