Kingston: Don't fight the Fed

During the 2008 credit crisis, the Federal Reserve struggled to prevent our financial system from collapsing. While Lehman Brothers failed, the Fed orchestrated JP Morgan’s rescue of Bear Sterns and the U.S. government takeover of AIG. In incremental steps, from January through December 2008, the Fed cut its benchmark short-term interest rate to zero. With interest rates at zero from 2008 until the Fed raised rates for the first time in December 2015, and modestly since then, the value of U.S. equities quadrupled.

On March 15 this year, the Federal Reserve cut its key benchmark interest rate to zero, becoming the second time in history that the Fed has cut rates to zero. However, this time they did it immediately. In the two weeks that followed, the Fed launched or reopened six lending facilities to provide billions of dollars to distressed companies, investment companies, money market funds and investors.

Congress allocated $454 billion of the CARES Act to the Treasury Department to support loans made by the Fed of 10 times that amount — $4.5 trillion of loans to large companies. Additionally, in early April, the Fed announced the “Main Street Lending Program,” a $600 billion initiative targeted to mid-size companies with up to 10,000 employees and annual revenue less than $2.5 billion. These loans are for $1 million up to $25 million, four years in length with deferral of principal and interest for 12 months. Last week, Fed Chairman Powell said, “There is a lot more we can do. We have done what we can as we go. But, we are not out of ammunition by a long shot. We are not trying to move markets to a particular level, we just want them to work.” Economists project that the Federal Reserve’s portfolio of bonds, loans and new programs will grow to $9 trillion to $11 trillion from less than $4 trillion last year. In that range, it would be double the size that it reached during the credit crisis of 2008.