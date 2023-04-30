Many large estates are not well planned, and neither are some small estates. Without appropriate planning, estate settlement can be cumbersome, expensive, and taxable estates may incur more tax than necessary. Here are several of the most frequent issues that contribute to poor planning.

Outdated documents

Tax law changes and family circumstances may contribute to the need to update estate planning documents, ownership of assets and beneficiary designations. Worse yet is having no legal documents at all. Almost every individual, of legal age, can benefit by having a health care power of attorney (POA) and may need a property power of attorney, last will and revocable living trust.

Lack of coordinated planning and neglected assets

Assets are sometimes neglected because of too many accounts held with numerous custodians, stock certificates held in-kind, and 401(k) accounts left with former employers. These assets may be overlooked for ongoing management and potentially in the settlement of the deceased’s estate. Frequently, revocable living trusts (RLTs) are completed and not “funded” by transferring the ownership of appropriate assets to the trusts and updating beneficiary designations to coordinate with these trusts.

Uninformed estate owners

Paying more estate tax than is required is voluntary. Understanding how the unified federal estate and gift tax and the state of Illinois estate tax systems work may save your heirs a substantial amount of money.

Some estate owners are unaware that the state of Illinois “decoupled” its estate tax exemption from the unified federal estate and gift tax exemption. The Illinois estate tax is applied on estates valued at more than $4 million, has a graduated tax rate up to 16% and is not portable between spouses, meaning that when both people in a married couple have died the exemption is still $4 million.

Yet, proper planning can help decrease the estate tax burden. There is no gift tax in Illinois. However, the federal annual gift tax exclusion can be useful in reducing your estate for Illinois estate tax purposes.

The unified federal estate and gift tax exemption of $12.92 million can be gifted during a lifetime or applied at death, and is portable between spouses, meaning that for married spouses, the combined exemption is $25.84 million. The current exemption will expire, or “sunset," on Dec. 31, 2025, reducing to approximately $6.4 million. When an estate exceeds the exemption, the tax rate is graduated, up to 40%.

Failure to use the annual gift tax exclusion

An estate owner may make an annual gift, up to the exclusion amount of $17,000 in 2023, to as many individuals as they would like, with no gift tax due, reducing the size of their taxable estate.

For example, if you have two married children and four grandchildren, you can give each person $17,000 for a total of $136,000. Additionally, your spouse can make comparable gifts.

Every year that lapses without making these gifts is a missed opportunity to reduce the size of your estate subject to estate tax. Estate owners may be well served to identify an attorney specializing in estate planning and a financial adviser well versed in coordinating ownership of assets and beneficiary designations with legal documents.

Periodic reviews of legal documents, assets, tax law changes, and family circumstances can contribute to good estate planning.