Kingston: Government program can help businesses

Welcome to the first “Money Matters” column! We are grateful for the opportunity to bring our thoughts and perspectives about current financial stories, financial planning, and general ways to navigate the issues that so many in our community encounter frequently.
We look forward over the coming weeks and months to touch on a number of topics. We welcome your feedback on any items that are of particular interest. Our first edition focuses on something that is touching all of us at the moment: the COVID-19 pandemic and our governments initial response effort to aid the business community at large.
Without question, COVID-19 has impacted almost every aspect of our daily lives. We’ve been isolated from co-workers, family and friends. Many people have lost their jobs, some have contracted the illness, and already too many have passed away. Financially, there are no magic bullets to immediately recover everything that has been hit by this pandemic. The federal government took its first step in an attempt to improve the lives of our citizens and the business’s that employ them with passage of the CARES Act in late March.
For businesses, the provision known as the Paycheck Protection Program will undoubtedly be the most popular. It provides up to $350 billion in total aid to small business (under 500 employees) via loans through the Small Business Administration.
The terms of the loans are very favorable to borrowers and can even be forgiven if certain criteria are followed.
Specifically, the loans could be forgiven if employers retain their current number of employees and keep compensation for employees earning less than $100,000 annually to at least 75% of their current level. Loan proceeds need to be used for payroll, rent, utilities, or group health insurance premiums within the first eight weeks to be considered for forgiveness.
Time is of the essence for businesses interested in pursuing this relief option. There will be many who are in need and the $350 billion is a set amount, unless Congress takes further action. The window for small businesses and sole-proprietors to apply for loans began last Friday. Self-employed and independent contractors can apply starting April 10. The hard cutoff for these loan applications is June 30 of this year.
In addition to the Paycheck Protection Program, the bill contains other provisions to aid businesses. The Employee Retention Credit offers a payroll tax credit to companies whose revenues are substantially impacted by COVID-19. There are several details to determine how this credit would apply to each business but keep in mind this option is only open to those who don’t get the SBA loans mentioned earlier. There are provisions to defer payroll taxes and amend previous tax returns to capture losses incurred this year. Visit SBA.gov for the complete details on each of these programs.
These are the times when we as a community come together to support each other and our local businesses. These programs will help businesses stay afloat during the crisis but what they really need is our continued patronage when it’s safe to do so again.
Be well and stay healthy.
Kingston, CLU, of Bloomington, is a Chartered Financial Consultant, managing director and financial adviser for Savant Wealth Management; www.savantcapital.com.
