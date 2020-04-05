Kingston: Government program can help businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Welcome to the first “Money Matters” column! We are grateful for the opportunity to bring our thoughts and perspectives about current financial stories, financial planning, and general ways to navigate the issues that so many in our community encounter frequently.

We look forward over the coming weeks and months to touch on a number of topics. We welcome your feedback on any items that are of particular interest. Our first edition focuses on something that is touching all of us at the moment: the COVID-19 pandemic and our governments initial response effort to aid the business community at large.

Without question, COVID-19 has impacted almost every aspect of our daily lives. We’ve been isolated from co-workers, family and friends. Many people have lost their jobs, some have contracted the illness, and already too many have passed away. Financially, there are no magic bullets to immediately recover everything that has been hit by this pandemic. The federal government took its first step in an attempt to improve the lives of our citizens and the business’s that employ them with passage of the CARES Act in late March.