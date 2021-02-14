Kingston: Inherited IRA rules and decisions for beneficiaries

The SECURE Act became effective Jan. 1, 2020, introducing new rules for Inherited IRAs. Given the complexity of these new rules, it is important to meet with an estate attorney and financial advisor to confirm that you understand the rules and make informed decisions. If you were receiving distributions from an inherited retirement account prior to 2020, you do not have to adjust your plan for the new rules.
Lump Sum Distribution
Beneficiaries may take the assets in the retirement account as a lump sum distribution without the 10% early withdrawal penalty. However, the entire amount would be added to your taxable income, subject to ordinary income tax and potentially place you in a higher tax bracket. Also, this option would cause you to lose the benefit of tax deferral, potential asset growth and income over time.
'Eligible' Designated Beneficiaries (EDBs) and Non-Eligible Beneficiaries
The SECURE Act created two classes of beneficiaries — Eligible Designated Beneficiaries (EDBs) and Non-Eligible Beneficiaries. EDBs can use the distribution rules that were in place prior to Jan. 1, 2020. Those designated eligible include surviving spouses, minor children of the deceased, disabled individuals, chronically ill individuals, and individuals not more than 10 years younger than the deceased. Non-Eligible Beneficiaries are subject to new, more restrictive distribution rules.
Withdrawal Rules for EDBs
Surviving spouses are not required to set up an Inherited IRA and can treat the deceased spouse’s IRA as their own, naming themselves as owner. Or, as surviving spouse, you can treat it as your own by rolling it over into your IRA and naming your own beneficiary. If you are not the spouse, you are required to establish an Inherited IRA.
The rules regarding withdrawals for surviving spouses and other EDBs are the same as if the account had always belonged to you. You can 1) take a Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) annually over your lifetime, often referred to as “stretch distributions,” allowing tax deferral and growth for as long as possible; or 2) elect not to take an annual RMD and deplete the account within five years of the original owner’s death. Note that once minor children beneficiaries of the deceased reach the age of majority, which is 18 in most states, you can no longer take RMDs based on life expectancy. You have 10 years to withdraw the account balance. If you are a student, you can delay starting the 10-year clock until age 26.
Withdrawal Rules for Non-Eligible Designated Beneficiaries
If you are not in one of the five classes of “eligible” designated beneficiaries listed previously, you are required to set up an Inherited IRA, just like non-spouse “eligible” beneficiaries. Under the SECURE Act, a non-eligible beneficiary is not subject to annual RMDs. But you must take distributions of all of the account assets within 10 years of the original account holder’s death. The ability to “stretch” distributions over your lifetime is not available to you. Tax planning becomes essential to determine when to take distributions over this 10-year period. If you inherited a relatively large account and have significant other income, it may be wise to take annual distributions over ten years. Avoiding a large distribution in a single year may prevent you from being pushed into a higher tax bracket.
Special Items to be Aware of
1. Unless you are the surviving spouse of the IRA owner, Inherited IRAs cannot be combined or comingled with your own IRA or retirement account.
2. If the deceased was required to take RMDs and had not yet taken the RMD in the year of death, you must take the RMD or you’ll be subject to a 50% penalty.
3. Transfer assets from the deceased’s IRA directly to the Inherited IRA that you establish. There is no option for a 60-day rollover when a non-spouse beneficiary inherits an IRA. If you receive a check for the assets, the amount will be taxed as ordinary income and you cannot deposit it to an Inherited IRA.
4. If you inherit IRAs from different owners, you cannot combine them into a single Inherited IRA. You must establish separate Inherited IRAs.
5. Review beneficiary designations periodically to confirm they meet your current wishes. IRAs pass by beneficiary designation, not by your Will.
Embrace These Advantages
Inheriting an IRA may provide you with significant additional assets. Allow these assets to produce tax-advantaged growth and income for as long as possible. Seek the advice of financial and tax professionals who can assist you with making informed planning decisions.
Kevin Kingston, CLU, is managing director and financial adviser at Savant Wealth Management; savantwealth.com