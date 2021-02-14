Kingston: Inherited IRA rules and decisions for beneficiaries

Withdrawal Rules for EDBs

Surviving spouses are not required to set up an Inherited IRA and can treat the deceased spouse’s IRA as their own, naming themselves as owner. Or, as surviving spouse, you can treat it as your own by rolling it over into your IRA and naming your own beneficiary. If you are not the spouse, you are required to establish an Inherited IRA.

The rules regarding withdrawals for surviving spouses and other EDBs are the same as if the account had always belonged to you. You can 1) take a Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) annually over your lifetime, often referred to as “stretch distributions,” allowing tax deferral and growth for as long as possible; or 2) elect not to take an annual RMD and deplete the account within five years of the original owner’s death. Note that once minor children beneficiaries of the deceased reach the age of majority, which is 18 in most states, you can no longer take RMDs based on life expectancy. You have 10 years to withdraw the account balance. If you are a student, you can delay starting the 10-year clock until age 26.

Withdrawal Rules for Non-Eligible Designated Beneficiaries