Kingston: Key members of the wealth management team and why you need them

According to Spectrum Group research, studies of higher net worth individuals and families reveal that 80% of those with a net worth of several million dollars and more do not consider themselves “wealthy.” In addition, these higher net worth individuals and families indicate that as their net worth increases, they rely more on professional wealth management advisors to grow, protect and transfer their assets. Whether you have already accumulated a net worth of more than a million dollars or you are working towards that goal, you may be able to benefit from the assistance of a professional wealth management team.
A qualified financial advisor leads the wealth management team with the development of a comprehensive financial plan. Ideally, this individual has advanced financial planning education, holds the Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®) designation or is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional and has numerous years of experience implementing financial plans. If they are part of a Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm, they act as a fiduciary, held to the highest professional standards to put your interests first.
This professional will work with you to help you identify your life goals and financial objectives and develop a plan that will include retirement income, investment management, non-liquid asset management, credit management, real estate advice, liability, life, and health insurance advice, long-term care planning, estate planning, tax planning and business succession planning, where appropriate. Recognizing that there is a significant difference between managing your investments only and managing your entire wealth, this advisor is guided by a much broader focus including asset allocation, diversification, after-tax return, long-term wealth preservation and wealth transfer. The financial advisor will coordinate planning with legal, tax and insurance specialists, providing regular meetings and reports. Larger RIAs, including Savant Wealth Management, provide Private Trust services, with legal and tax professionals on staff. These individuals work with the financial advisor to serve you, along with your own attorney and tax professional.
Estate planning attorneys are key members of the team, specializing in estate and business planning. Attorneys will draft critical legal documents including Powers of Attorney, Advance Health Care directives, Revocable Living Trusts, Last Will and Testaments, and Irrevocable Trusts. Additionally, they will address all relevant real estate and business ownership matters, as applicable.
Working closely with your financial advisor, the attorney will coordinate ownership of assets and beneficiary designations with the legal documents created. These professionals will determine if life insurance should be owned by and payable to your Revocable Living Trust, or if an Irrevocable Trust should be created to be owner and beneficiary, effectively removing it from your taxable estate.
A Certified Public Accountant or Enrolled Agent plays an integral role in wealth management, ensuring that the plan is tax efficient, all available tax strategies are implemented, and tax filings are completed. The tax advisor, along with your financial advisor, will plan for expected required minimum distributions (RMDs) from IRAs, 401(k)s and other qualified retirement accounts. Together they will schedule withholding from Social Security, pension benefits and other income to eliminate the need to submit quarterly tax payments, if possible. They will plan for capital gains on investment accounts, take advantage of tax loss harvesting, and spread gains/losses over several tax years, when advantageous.
Protecting you, your family and your assets is as important as accumulating assets. A financial advisor can review and arrange for appropriate life, health and disability income insurance with a professional life underwriter. This individual should be able to provide insurance coverage from numerous companies and ideally holds the Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®) designation or the Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow (LUTCF) designation. A Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter® (CPCU®) will review and provide personal liability insurance and business liability insurance, as needed. As assets grow, umbrella liability insurance should be reviewed and increased accordingly to protect assets.
Banking and mortgage lending specialists will be consulted to assist with residential and commercial property financing to obtain the most favorable terms and rates.
A Vanguard research study of client behavior found that the discipline and guidance that a financial advisor might provide through behavioral coaching could be their largest potential value-added benefit.
As individual and family assets grow, we believe coordinated planning among the key members of your wealth management team of professionals should provide meaningful results.
Kingston, CLU, of Bloomington, is a Chartered Financial Consultant, managing director and financial adviser for Savant Wealth Management; www.savantcapital.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.