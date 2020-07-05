Kingston: Key members of the wealth management team and why you need them

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to Spectrum Group research, studies of higher net worth individuals and families reveal that 80% of those with a net worth of several million dollars and more do not consider themselves “wealthy.” In addition, these higher net worth individuals and families indicate that as their net worth increases, they rely more on professional wealth management advisors to grow, protect and transfer their assets. Whether you have already accumulated a net worth of more than a million dollars or you are working towards that goal, you may be able to benefit from the assistance of a professional wealth management team.

A qualified financial advisor leads the wealth management team with the development of a comprehensive financial plan. Ideally, this individual has advanced financial planning education, holds the Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®) designation or is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional and has numerous years of experience implementing financial plans. If they are part of a Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm, they act as a fiduciary, held to the highest professional standards to put your interests first.