Kingston: Managing portfolio investment risk in retirement

Many retirees will be receiving Social Security income, pension income, or both in retirement. For some retirees, these sources will provide enough income to cover their expenses. If this describes your situation, you may be in a position to allow your other investment accounts, including 401(k), IRA and taxable investment accounts, to continue to grow until distributions are required or needed to supplement your income. Whether you are currently taking distributions from your investment accounts or deferring distributions until a later date, managing portfolio investment risk is critical — and is vastly different than making emotion-driven decisions during market volatility.

Cash In Bank Accounts

The most important risk-management step retirees can take is to retain enough cash in bank accounts for emergencies, planned major purchases such as vacations, and cars and unplanned expenses.

Having cash available, when these expenses inevitably arise, will allow you to avoid taking a withdrawal from your investment portfolio at the potentially wrong time when market values have declined. Additionally, if the withdrawal is from a 401(k) or IRA, income tax may be incurred, adding to the cost of an unplanned withdrawal.

Managing risk through diversification