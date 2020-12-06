Kingston: Managing portfolio investment risk in retirement

Many retirees will be receiving Social Security income, pension income, or both in retirement. For some retirees, these sources will provide enough income to cover their expenses. If this describes your situation, you may be in a position to allow your other investment accounts, including 401(k), IRA and taxable investment accounts, to continue to grow until distributions are required or needed to supplement your income. Whether you are currently taking distributions from your investment accounts or deferring distributions until a later date, managing portfolio investment risk is critical — and is vastly different than making emotion-driven decisions during market volatility.
Cash In Bank Accounts
The most important risk-management step retirees can take is to retain enough cash in bank accounts for emergencies, planned major purchases such as vacations, and cars and unplanned expenses.
Having cash available, when these expenses inevitably arise, will allow you to avoid taking a withdrawal from your investment portfolio at the potentially wrong time when market values have declined. Additionally, if the withdrawal is from a 401(k) or IRA, income tax may be incurred, adding to the cost of an unplanned withdrawal.
Managing risk through diversification
Equity (stock) markets have favorable and unfavorable years, but over a period of years have historically provided the best opportunity for portfolio growth. The S&P 500, a broad market index of large U.S. companies, has an average annual return of approximately 11% since 1926. During the 2008 credit crisis, the S&P declined 38%, then gained 24% in 2009, gained 13% in 2010, was flat in 2011, gained 14% in 2012, and gained 30% in 2013. Knowing and expecting these uneven returns will allow you to set expectations for how your account may perform, avoiding the temptation to sell based on emotion.
In addition to Large Growth stocks, Large Value, Small Cap, Mid Cap and International stocks can add to diversification to a managed portfolio.
Risk can be reduced by adding fixed income (bonds) and alternative assets including real estate that have less correlation to equities. These asset classes may limit the upside return, yet can reduce the volatility of your account, providing you with greater peace of mind. In 2008, when the S&P declined 38%, bonds gained 5%. If your portfolio held 60% in equities and 40% in fixed income, your account may have declined only 20%, smoothing the returns of your account.
Portfolio rebalancing
When markets are rising or falling, the importance of rebalancing is usually underestimated and overlooked, exposing retirees to risk that they did not plan for. A systematic methodology for rebalancing your portfolio can help mitigate this risk. For example, let’s say a retiree has a balanced portfolio of 60% equity and 40% fixed income securities. When equity market values were down considerably this past March, the retiree’s allocation changed to approximately 50% equity and 50% fixed income.
To rebalance this account, the retiree sold fixed income holdings and bought equity holdings, bringing the account back to the target 60/40 allocation. While selling assets in classes that are performing well and reinvesting the proceeds in asset classes that are not performing well may be difficult for retirees to execute, this is exactly what needs to be done to rebalance the account. Because equity markets have gained significantly since March, account performance has been enhanced by the rebalance.
Managing portfolio investment risk becomes even more important as retirees begin required or needed withdrawals from their investment accounts. Risks can be managed by taking steps now to add to your cash position if needed, diversify your portfolio and implement a system for planned rebalancing of your investment accounts. The goal of taking these steps is to add to your peace of mind and help provide the retirement income that you desire.
Kevin Kingston is a financial advisor with Savant Wealth Management; savantwealth.com
