Kingston: Planning for long-term care

Comprehensive financial planning can help you prepare for the additional expenses that you may incur if you require long-term care assistance. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 70% of individuals turning age 65 are expected to need some type of long-term care services. Many will need services for up to two years. However, approximately 14% will require care for more than five years.

Traditional Long-Term Care Insurance

Long-term care insurance covers are generally not covered by health insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid. Medicare may provide limited short-term benefits if certain requirements are met. Individuals who require long-term care are generally not sick in the traditional sense, but are unable to perform two of the six activities of daily living (ADLs): dressing, bathing, eating, toileting, continence and transferring (mobility). In addition to the ADL qualifications, long-term care benefits can become payable solely due to a cognitive impairment. With traditional policies, you elect benefits at the outset, including 1. Monthly benefit of $3,000 to $12,000, often quoted as a Daily Benefit Rate; 2. Benefit period of 2 years to 6 years; 3. Waiting period of 30 to 90 days before benefits begin; 4. Optional inflation protection of 3% to 5% compounding.