Kingston: Planning steps to assist your heirs

Investors and retirees should review existing cash value insurance to determine if the cash value accumulated is substantial enough to support the policies to life expectancy without the need to pay further premiums.

IRA Conversion to Roth IRA

Traditional IRA owners may want to consider converting to a Roth IRA. Income tax will be incurred at the time of conversion. Then, the Roth IRA will grow tax-free, there are no required minimum distributions (RMDs), and will not be taxable to your heirs. If your heirs are in a higher tax rate than you are, converting your traditional IRA to a Roth IRA may make sense. If your heirs are in a lower tax rate, conversion may not be as beneficial, because they may pay a lower rate on IRA withdrawals.

Estate and Gift Taxes

In 2021, the Federal Estate and Gift Tax Exemption is $11.7 million. Therefore, many estate owners need not be concerned about their heirs incurring Federal Estate Tax. However, in Illinois, assets in excess of $4 million may incur Illinois Inheritance Tax, subjecting far more heirs of Illinois citizens to tax payment. Often overlooked by many retirees and investors, the annual exclusion gift of $15,000 per recipient could be used to reduce the size of their taxable estates, minimizing the tax paid by their heirs.