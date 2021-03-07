Kingston: Planning steps to assist your heirs

Many investors and retirees accumulate investment assets to provide income for their lifetime and after death, these assets will transfer to their heirs. Surviving spouses and family members may be overwhelmed by financial decisions, in addition to the grief that they experience in their loss. Investors and retirees who take steps to communicate their estate plan to their heirs can provide for their peace of mind and alleviate much of the financial stress they may otherwise experience.
Trusted Advisors
Inform your heirs who your trusted advisors are, including your estate attorney, tax preparer, and financial advisor. These professionals will have the significant information that your heirs will require to settle your estate and inherit assets. Your estate attorney and financial advisor will be able to provide access to your estate planning documents and assets. A tax preparer will have previous tax returns, that can serve as a resource for determining income sources.
Updated Estate Plan
Estate planning documents, including a Last Will and Testament, Revocable Living Trust, Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust, Durable Powers of Attorney, and Healthcare Powers should be reviewed periodically. Significant life changes that may dictate a change include marriage, loss of a spouse, and birth of a child or grandchild. Be sure to let your executor and heirs know where they can find your estate documents.
Beneficiary Designations
Retirement plan assets including 401(k), 403(b), IRA, and pension income, along with life insurance benefits, transfer by beneficiary designation, not by your Last Will and Testament. Review all beneficiary designations periodically, especially when you review your estate documents.
Significant life changes may create circumstances that dictate a beneficiary change. Retain copies of all beneficiary designations with your estate documents for your benefit and for the benefit of your Executor and heirs. Many investors and retirees want their assets to transfer to their surviving spouse. Then, to their children equally. But what happens if one of your children predeceases you? You may want that child’s share to transfer to your grandchildren, “per stirpes,” meaning by the branch. Or, to your surviving children, “per capita.” This decision, while commonly provided for in estate documents, is often overlooked in beneficiary designations.
Life Insurance
Life Insurance can be utilized to replace lost income to your spouse and family. Or, to pay estate tax, inheritance tax, and settlement expenses due on your assets. Life insurance death benefits are;
1. Income tax-free, 2. If properly arranged, can be estate and inheritance tax-free, and 3. Typically far exceed the premiums that you have paid.
Investors and retirees should review existing cash value insurance to determine if the cash value accumulated is substantial enough to support the policies to life expectancy without the need to pay further premiums.
IRA Conversion to Roth IRA
Traditional IRA owners may want to consider converting to a Roth IRA. Income tax will be incurred at the time of conversion. Then, the Roth IRA will grow tax-free, there are no required minimum distributions (RMDs), and will not be taxable to your heirs. If your heirs are in a higher tax rate than you are, converting your traditional IRA to a Roth IRA may make sense. If your heirs are in a lower tax rate, conversion may not be as beneficial, because they may pay a lower rate on IRA withdrawals.
Estate and Gift Taxes
In 2021, the Federal Estate and Gift Tax Exemption is $11.7 million. Therefore, many estate owners need not be concerned about their heirs incurring Federal Estate Tax. However, in Illinois, assets in excess of $4 million may incur Illinois Inheritance Tax, subjecting far more heirs of Illinois citizens to tax payment. Often overlooked by many retirees and investors, the annual exclusion gift of $15,000 per recipient could be used to reduce the size of their taxable estates, minimizing the tax paid by their heirs.
Regularly preparing an inventory of your assets and liabilities will assist your Executor and heirs with settling your estate and inheriting your assets. If you choose not to communicate this information during your lifetime, the inventory can be kept with your estate documents for ease of accessibility by your Executor. Taking the steps outlined will minimize tax paid by your heirs and provide you with peace of mind knowing that your planning objectives will be fulfilled. Executors and heirs will benefit from knowing where to locate your estate documents and minimizing the tasks required to settle your estate.
Kevin Kingston, CLU, is managing director and financial adviser at Savant Wealth Management; savantwealth.com