Kingston: Preparing to meet with a financial adviser for retirement planning

Preparing to retire may seem like a daunting task. As your retirement date approaches, you may be feeling overwhelmed and underprepared financially, in addition to emotionally. At the same time, you may be looking forward to more family time, enjoyable activities, community service and the freedom of not needing to be at work on Monday morning. The services of a registered financial adviser can assist you with alleviating the financial anxiety that you may be experiencing, enhance financial outcomes and save you time. Being well prepared for your meeting is a good first step and the following will help you gather the confidential information that a professional financial adviser will need.
Your retirement objectives
Objectives rule the day. What does retirement look like? How and where will you allocate your time? What amount of after-tax income will you need and want for consumption to meet other objectives?
Will your surviving spouse or other family members need this same amount of income? Start by making a complete list of your objectives with answers to these questions.
Income and expenses
Identify all income sources including Social Security, pension income, investment income and any planned continuing employment income. Provide the total of your current after tax annual or monthly expenses. Estimate how this annual consumption may change in retirement. Do you anticipate any significant onetime expenses in retirement, i.e. a child’s wedding or a vacation home purchase?
Personal financial statement and account statements
Create a complete list of your assets and liabilities. This should include bank accounts, 401(k) balances, IRA’s, taxable investment accounts, life insurance benefits and cash value, residence value, other real estate, and all other assets. Additionally, list all of your liabilities including mortgage debt, automobile debt and credit cards. Provide your financial adviser with the most current account statements, including the investment holdings, for each of these accounts. This will allow the adviser to determine if your investment assets will provide adequate income to supplement your fixed retirement income sources.
Estate plan and documents
List your desires for providing income to a surviving spouse and other family members. You may need to provide financial support for a child or parent. Provide beneficiary designation information for your life insurance, 401(k) accounts and IRA’s, along with copies of a recent tax return, your last will and testament and revocable living trust. A professional financial adviser can assist in coordinating beneficiary designations with your estate plan.
Prepare discussion topics and questions
Understanding how you react to market volatility and your dedication to staying on track will allow your financial adviser to develop a plan that is suitable for you. Be prepared to address these types of topics in your meeting. Also, think about any questions, related to your retirement income concerns, that you wish to ask. A registered investment adviser, having a fiduciary obligation to put client’s interest first, will work toward assisting you with achieving your retirement income goals, providing you with peace of mind and saving you time.
Kevin Kingston, CLU, is managing director and financial adviser at Savant Wealth Management; savantwealth.com