Kingston: Preparing to meet with a financial adviser for retirement planning

Preparing to retire may seem like a daunting task. As your retirement date approaches, you may be feeling overwhelmed and underprepared financially, in addition to emotionally. At the same time, you may be looking forward to more family time, enjoyable activities, community service and the freedom of not needing to be at work on Monday morning. The services of a registered financial adviser can assist you with alleviating the financial anxiety that you may be experiencing, enhance financial outcomes and save you time. Being well prepared for your meeting is a good first step and the following will help you gather the confidential information that a professional financial adviser will need.