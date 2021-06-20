Kingston: Retirement plans to benefit your business and employees

As America returns to work, business owners are competing for talented employees. Offering a favorable retirement plan may help employers attract and retain employees. A recent study by Pew Research estimates that only approximately 50 percent of all companies that employ five to 250 employees offer a retirement plan.

Retirement Plan Advantages

Retirees will need 70 percent or more of their pre-retirement income to maintain their current standard of living. For many, Social Security may fall short of providing the income they require. A retirement savings plan will provide a solution for closing the gap of this shortfall. Employer contributions to their employees’ accounts are deductible and employers may be eligible for a tax credit for part of the costs of certain types of retirement plans.

401(k) Plans

Profit-sharing plans, including those with a 401(k) component, are widely used. The 401(k) provision in the plan allows employees to defer a portion of their compensation into the plan. These plans may be more costly for a business to establish and administer than other types of plans.

A Safe Harbor election may be included in the 401(k) Plan, requiring the employer to contribute, even if an employee does not make contributions, simplifying administration by eliminating testing and allowing higher compensated employees to maximize contributions. Participants may defer a maximum of $19,500 in 2021. Those age 50 and older can make an additional $6,500 in catch-up contributions. Employer and employee combined contributions may be made up to the lesser of 100% of compensation or $58,000 for 2021.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Simplified Employee Pension Plans (SEP IRA)

Simple to administer, these plans are widely used by self-employed individuals and businesses with a few employees. These plans allow employer contributions only. Contributions are immediately 100% vested and the employer must contribute a uniform percentage of compensation for all eligible employees. Up to 25% of compensation, but not more than $58,000 may be contributed for 2021.

SIMPLE IRA Plans

A SIMPLE IRA plan is for employers with 100 or fewer employees. Participants may defer a maximum of $13,500 in 2021. Those age 50 and older can make additional contributions up to $3,000. Employers must either match employee contributions dollar for dollar up to three percent of each employee’s compensation, or, make contributions of two percent of compensation for all eligible employees, even if the employees choose not to contribute. Providing ease of administration, these plans are widely used among employers with few employees.

Association Retirement Plans

Under an Association Retirement Plan or Multiple Employer Plan, business owners join with other employers in their area or industry to offer a defined contribution retirement plan, i.e., 401(k) to their employees. These plans assist small employers to reduce their administrative expenses.

Review any existing retirement plans to determine if an alternative plan may better serve your company and employees. With many retirement plan choices available to business owners, seeking advice from your financial advisor and business tax advisor can assist you with choosing the optimal plan for your business and your employees.

Kevin Kingston, CLU, is managing director and financial adviser at Savant Wealth Management; savantwealth.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0