Kingston: Safeguarding your investments

As an investor, you may have the benefit of a custodian without giving much thought to the importance of their role. The Securities Exchange Commission’s (SEC) custody rule requires that Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) safeguard their client’s assets, by imposing requirements designed to protect client funds and securities. Custodians also process trading, settling, and reconciling of assets purchased and sold. Additionally, they maintain all economic benefits to account owners including collecting income, corporate actions and proxy issues.

Qualified Custodians

An investment advisor is required to maintain client funds and securities with a qualified custodian, which can be a bank, registered broker-dealer and a few other types of entities. Examples of large custodians include Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade and Fidelity. The qualified custodian either maintains client funds and securities in a separate account under the client’s name or, in accounts under the name of the investment advisor, as agent or trustee for the clients. Second, the investment advisor opening the custodial account must promptly notify the client in writing of the qualified custodian’s name, address, how the funds or securities are maintained when the account is opened and following any changes to this information. Account statements from the qualified custodian must be provided to the client at least quarterly, permitting advisory clients the opportunity to compare these statements with any statements they receive from the advisor.

Annual Exams and Additional Protections

If the investment advisor has custody of client assets, they must enter into a written agreement with an independent public accountant to examine the assets on a surprise basis every year, with the examiner contacting some advisory clients to confirm their holdings with those listed on the advisor’s records. If the qualified custodian is the investment advisor or, is affiliated, they must meet additional requirements, including obtaining an annual opinion from an independent public accountant regarding the effectiveness of the custodian’s procedures for safeguarding client funds. Safekeeping of assets includes maintaining ownership, providing valuation, accounting, and reporting assets.

Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC)

An SIPC is a nonprofit organization that protects against the loss of cash and securities held by a customer at a SIPC member firm. The SIPC will cover up to $500,000 in securities, including a $250,000 limit for cash. In addition to SIPC, some custodians provide their customers with additional “excess of SIPC” coverage through private insurers. The excess coverage is only used when SIPC coverage is exhausted and, like SIPC, does not cover investment losses due to market fluctuation or other investment losses.

Steps Investors Should Take

When working with an investment advisor, ask about the custodian they will use for your accounts, are they an SIPC member and do they provide an “excess of SIPC” coverage. Will accounts be in your name or the investment advisor’s name, as your agent? When you issue checks for deposit, always make your check payable directly to your custodian. If your investment advisor is registered with the SEC, you should always receive a separate statement, at least quarterly, directly from the custodian. Even with the protections offered by the “custody rule” and SIPC, investors should exercise care when making investment decisions.

Kevin Kingston, CLU, is managing director and financial adviser at Savant Wealth Management; savantwealth.com

