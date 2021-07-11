Kingston: Understanding the 60-day rollover rule

Many retirement plan participants choose to rollover their 401(k) or other employer sponsored plan to an IRA at retirement. You may find that your current IRA can be improved by a rollover to a new IRA custodian. Retirement plan distributions, that are not required, can usually be “rolled over” to another retirement plan by depositing the distribution within 60 days.

Direct Rollovers

Most rollovers happen through direct transfer, where you request a distribution from one retirement plan to another or to an IRA, without taking possession of the distribution. You can open an IRA on your own or with your financial advisor. Then, contact the 401(k) or IRA custodian and request a direct rollover of your retirement plan assets to your new IRA custodian. No tax withholding is needed if you did not take possession of the assets. Please be sure to contact your tax preparer to see if this is the case with your unique situation.

Indirect Rollovers

With an Indirect rollover, you take possession of the retirement account assets. Then, reinvest the assets in another retirement account, or redeposit the assets into the same retirement account that you withdrew from. In general, Indirect rollovers should be avoided to eliminate potential taxation. If you elect an Indirect rollover and desire that it not become taxable, keep records that the rollover was completed within the 60-Day Rollover Rule.

60-Day Rollover Rule

Retirement plan distributions paid to you are subject to a mandatory federal tax withholding of 20%, even if you intend to roll it over later. Withholding does not apply to a direct rollover or a distribution sent to you in the form of a check payable to the receiving retirement plan or IRA, for your benefit. If you previously elected withholding on an IRA, you may wish to elect out of withholding for any distribution that you plan to rollover. Any amount of the distribution, including the tax withholding, not redeposited within 60 days, will be treated as a taxable withdrawal. If you’re under age 59½, the additional 10% penalty applies.

IRA One Rollover Per Year Rule

Generally, you can make only one rollover from an IRA to another IRA or, the same IRA in a one-year period, regardless of how many IRAs you own. This limit applies by aggregating your IRAs, including SEPs, SIMPLE IRAs, Traditional and Roth IRAs, treating them as one. There are several exceptions, not subject to the limit, including trustee-to-trustee transfers to another IRA, conversions from traditional IRAs to Roth IRAs, and a few more.

Indirect rollovers are sometimes useful by the recipient because you have 60 days to deposit a withdrawal to another 401(k), an IRA or, redeposit to the same IRA. This may give you an opportunity to use the assets temporarily. This primarily works with IRAs, where you can elect no tax withholding and when you are certain that you will be able to redeposit the assets within 60 days. Proceed with caution, consulting your financial and tax advisors prior to implementing a rollover of your retirement plan, or IRA, to confirm that you are taking the appropriate steps to meet the requirements of the rollover rules.

Kevin Kingston, CLU, is managing director and financial adviser at Savant Wealth Management; savantwealth.com

