Kingston: What are the advantages of hiring a financial advisor?

Research completed by The Ascent in 2019 reveals that many people want to be financially prepared for the future. However, very few people put in the work to achieve financial preparedness. Forty-eight percent of Americans indicate that they want to be financially prepared, while 97% say that they do not take the time to do so. On average, Americans spend less than two minutes per day managing their personal finances. Allocating a few hours per year to managing your finances can enhance your financial security.
The services provided by a professional financial advisor can help add value, enhance financial outcomes and save you time.
Financial planning
A qualified financial advisor will work with you to identify life goals, financial objectives and develop a financial plan including; retirement income planning, investment management, debt management, insurance advice, tax and estate planning. The financial advisor can help coordinate planning with legal, tax and insurance specialists providing regular meetings and reports. A professional financial advisor will provide service, ongoing planning updates, and be available for consultation regarding financial decisions. According to a Financial Planning Association study, the cost of preparing a financial plan averages $2,600. Planners may charge several hundred dollars per hour for ongoing monitoring and updating. Based on this, the value of providing and maintaining a plan may be worth 50 basis points (.50 of 1%) on a $500,000 account, when provided as part of asset management advisory services.
Portfolio construction and cost-effective implementation
A diversified portfolio, that provides risk adjusted returns matched to your objectives, determined through financial planning, can be critical. The portfolio should provide broad asset allocation and return transparency. Ideally, the portfolio is implemented using low cost funds, minimizing expenses and focusing on tax-efficiency. Asset allocation and diversification are the important tools that investors can use to mange risk and help achieve their financial objectives. A diversified portfolio, using low cost, broad market index and mutual funds gives investors exposure to thousands of equities and fixed income securities. Utilizing low cost funds may provide savings when compared to average mutual fund expense ratios.
Rebalancing
When markets are rising or falling the importance of rebalancing is usually underestimated and overlooked by many investors, exposing them to risk that they did not plan for. A professional financial advisor has a systematized methodology for rebalancing client portfolios. For example, an investor has a balanced portfolio consisting of 60% equity and 40% fixed income securities. When equity market values were down considerably this past March, the investor’s portfolio values may have changed to approximately 50% equity and 50% fixed income. To rebalance this account, the financial advisor would sell fixed income holdings and buy equity holdings, bringing the account back to the target allocation of 60% equity and 40% fixed income.
While selling assets in classes that are performing well and reinvesting the proceeds in asset classes that are not performing well may seem counterintuitive, this can be an effective way to achieve favorable outcomes. With the equity markets having recovered significantly since March, the account performance would be enhanced by the rebalance. Vanguard Research indicates that annual rebalancing of a portfolio may improve account performance.
Tax aware investing
Also referred to as "asset location," tax aware investing focuses on the optimal allocation of assets between taxable and tax-advantaged accounts. This strategic placement of assets can add value that compounds annually within portfolios. By providing a tax aware strategy to client investment portfolios, financial advisors can help assist clients in minimizing income and capital gains taxes. Ideal portfolio asset location holds more broad market equity investments in taxable accounts and more taxable bonds in tax-deferred retirement accounts, including IRAs and 401(k)s.
Withdrawing retirement income
Some retirees find that Social Security and pension income meet their consumption requirements in retirement. But, if not, they will need to withdraw income from their investment portfolios. Many retirees own multiple types of accounts including tax-deferred IRAs, 401(k)s, tax-free Roth IRAs and taxable accounts. Income taxes can be minimized by withdrawing required minimum distributions first, income from taxable accounts second and Roth IRA distributions last. This withdrawal strategy may increase the longevity of portfolio assets by minimizing the total taxes paid throughout retirement. Implementing the most tax efficient withdrawal order may provide added value.
Emotional and behavioral impact on investing
It is important to maintain a long-term perspective regarding investing. Vanguard Research says, “Abandoning a well-planned investment strategy can be costly and research has shown that some of the most significant challenges are behavioral.” Investors managing their own portfolios may make emotion driven behavioral investment mistakes. These may include; 1. buying securities when market values are high and selling low, 2. attempting to “time the market”, 3. believing that they know what is going to happen next in the markets, and 4. holding one or a few securities for too long. For example, this past March when equity market values declined over 30%, due in large part to the pandemic, if you moved your account to cash, you missed the equity market recovery that has since occurred. In a 60% equity and 40% fixed income portfolio, this would potentially equate to a missed recovery of 20% or more. When markets are volatile, taking time to review your financial plan and the reason that you chose a particular investment strategy, can allow you to regain confidence and stick to your plan. Academic studies have concluded that behavioral advice can add to portfolio results and returns. A financial advisor who helps you avoid behavioral mistakes, may help you save over the long-term.
The discipline and guidance that a financial advisor provides is potentially the most important value of working with them. A professional advisor and the team members of a registered investment advisory firm, having a fiduciary obligation to always put client’s interests first, will implement these strategies to add value, work towards achieving your financial life goals and save you time.
Kevin Kingston is a financial advisor with Savant Wealth Management
