Kingston: What are the advantages of hiring a financial advisor?

Emotional and behavioral impact on investing

It is important to maintain a long-term perspective regarding investing. Vanguard Research says, “Abandoning a well-planned investment strategy can be costly and research has shown that some of the most significant challenges are behavioral.” Investors managing their own portfolios may make emotion driven behavioral investment mistakes. These may include; 1. buying securities when market values are high and selling low, 2. attempting to “time the market”, 3. believing that they know what is going to happen next in the markets, and 4. holding one or a few securities for too long. For example, this past March when equity market values declined over 30%, due in large part to the pandemic, if you moved your account to cash, you missed the equity market recovery that has since occurred. In a 60% equity and 40% fixed income portfolio, this would potentially equate to a missed recovery of 20% or more. When markets are volatile, taking time to review your financial plan and the reason that you chose a particular investment strategy, can allow you to regain confidence and stick to your plan. Academic studies have concluded that behavioral advice can add to portfolio results and returns. A financial advisor who helps you avoid behavioral mistakes, may help you save over the long-term.