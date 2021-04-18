Kingston: Writing a letter of instruction to your executor

Everyone who has served as an executor knows the challenges of settling another person’s estate. An executor is a person or institution responsible for the administration of the estate of a deceased person, managing their affairs and wishes.

Being named as an executor may be considered an honor. Yet, it can be a daunting and time-consuming role. As an estate owner, providing a letter of instruction to your executor can provide him with direction and peace of mind for completing your wishes. This is especially true when your executor is a family member who may need time to grieve the loss prior to tackling the many responsibilities that may be required.

Letter of Instruction

Writing a Letter of Instruction to your executor can provide them with an easy-to-understand document that will help them locate trusted advisors, documents, assets, know your wishes, and simplify their responsibilities. Unlike legal documents, including Last Wills and Revocable Trusts, this letter may have no legal authority. However, it can be useful for instructing your executor regarding distributing personal effects that may have more sentimental value.

It is also appropriate for communicating your preferences for funeral services and burial. You may want to specify where you wish to be buried. Or, that you wish to be cremated.