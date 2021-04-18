Kingston: Writing a letter of instruction to your executor

Everyone who has served as an executor knows the challenges of settling another person’s estate. An executor is a person or institution responsible for the administration of the estate of a deceased person, managing their affairs and wishes.
Being named as an executor may be considered an honor. Yet, it can be a daunting and time-consuming role. As an estate owner, providing a letter of instruction to your executor can provide him with direction and peace of mind for completing your wishes. This is especially true when your executor is a family member who may need time to grieve the loss prior to tackling the many responsibilities that may be required.
Letter of Instruction
Writing a Letter of Instruction to your executor can provide them with an easy-to-understand document that will help them locate trusted advisors, documents, assets, know your wishes, and simplify their responsibilities. Unlike legal documents, including Last Wills and Revocable Trusts, this letter may have no legal authority. However, it can be useful for instructing your executor regarding distributing personal effects that may have more sentimental value.
It is also appropriate for communicating your preferences for funeral services and burial. You may want to specify where you wish to be buried. Or, that you wish to be cremated.
Trusted advisors
A good place to start, when writing a Letter of Instruction, is listing the names and contact information of advisors, including your; 1. Attorney, 2. Financial advisor, 3. Tax preparer, 4. Life insurance advisor, and 5. Property insurance agent.
Legal, tax, and other important documents
Provide a list and location of your legal, tax, and other important documents including; 1. Last wills and trusts, 2. Deeds, titles, and mortgages, 3. Birth certificate, Social Security card, and passport. Ideally, these would be kept in a bank safety deposit box or in a personal safe.
Assets and liabilities
A statement of your assets and liabilities is essential to simplify the work of your executor. This list may include; 1. real estate, 2. bank deposits, retirement and investment accounts, 3. life insurance policies, 4. personal property and 5. liabilities.
You may also want to provide information regarding where to locate user identifications and passwords for your financial accounts and “digital assets”, i.e. social media.
Personal effects and pets
This letter is the ideal place to communicate to your executor your desires for a home for your pets. Additionally, tell your executor how to distribute your personal effects. You may have children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who would appreciate you remembering them by leaving meaningful personal items to them. Or, you may have favorite charitable organizations that could benefit from these gifts.
As with all planning documents, this letter will require periodic updating. Keep it in a safe place and notify your executor where to locate it when needed. Your investment of time in preparing this letter should help minimize the time and effort required by your executor, while providing peace of mind that your wishes will be realized.
This is intended for educational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized financial or legal advice.
Kevin Kingston, CLU, is managing director and financial adviser at Savant Wealth Management; savantwealth.com