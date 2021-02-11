Kraft Heinz sells Planters peanuts to Hormel for $3.35 billion

CHICAGO — Mr. Peanut has a new home.

Kraft Heinz announced Thursday it has agreed to sell its legacy nuts business to Minnesota-based Hormel Foods for $3.35 billion.

The sale, expected to close in the first half of this year, includes most products under the Planters brand, including single variety and mixed nuts, trail mix, Cheez Balls, Cheez Curls and Nut-rition products. It also includes the Corn Nuts brand.

Kraft Heinz, co-headquartered in Chicago and Pittsburgh, has struggled to keep up with shifting consumer tastes and previously said it planned to sell some brands to focus on its most promising growth areas.

“This is another momentous step in our rapid transformation of Kraft Heinz,” CEO Miguel Patricio said in a news release. “It will enable us to sharpen our focus on areas with greater growth prospects and competitive advantage for our powerhouse brands.”

Planters, founded in 1906 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, became part of Kraft in 2000, when the company bought Nabisco Brands. Kraft and Heinz merged in 2015.