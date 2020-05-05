Kroger announces free coronavirus testing for all its frontline grocery workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The largest U.S. grocery chain has announced it will provide free coronavirus testing for all its frontline associates.

Kroger, which operates multiple supermarket chains, said Monday that it will begin offering the testing this month through its healthcare division, Kroger Health. The tests will be provided through a combination of self-administered kits and public drive-thru sites, the company said.

"The resilience of the Kroger family is unparalleled, and we're doing all we can to keep our team healthy and safe," Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health, said in a statement. "The widespread availability of diagnostic testing will now allow our associates to feel more empowered and knowledgeable about their health, creating safer stores and facilities."

The company did not immediately respond to questions about how many employees are considered frontline associates and how many will be tested as a result of the announcement.

Kroger also has supplied masks to all associates, stepped up cleanings, installed Plexiglas partitions at checkout lanes and reduced customer capacity limits, according to the release.

