Kroger, Fresh Thyme to hire employees amid coronavirus demands

“The new hires will join current Kroger associates who are doing remarkable work in the most difficult circumstances,” said Eric Halvorson, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s central division. “They are our industry’s heroic, first-responders and we are grateful for their dedication to our customers.”

Currently, Kroger on Oakland Avenue and on Main Street in Bloomington each have two openings listed online; the College Avenue location in Normal has three openings listed.

It is not yet known if additional openings will be added at Bloomington-Normal Kroger stores.

New hires may help with extra cleaning and stocking as the company works to keep the shelves filled and stores safe.

“Granted, we are not yet where we want to be. But, we are making progress,” Halverson said in an email Thursday. “There is food in the supply chain and we are moving it as fast as we can.”

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market also announced this week additional seasonal workers with join the company given the "unprecedented demand" for products in the stores.