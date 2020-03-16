Kroger stores adjust hours; Trump urges people to stop hoarding groceries

Industry experts say there's little risk of out-and-out food shortages across the country — right now the issue is one of distribution, as demand spikes.

The major chains usually get shipments overnight, or perhaps twice a day, to restock essentials such as paper towels, toilet paper and water, but "manufacturers in some cases are having trouble keeping up and that's where the void is, they're not able to keep up with demand," said Bob Reeves, vice president for the West at the Shelby Report, a research firm that tracks the grocery industry.

"We're seeing shipments coming into the stores sometimes without any of those products, and it will be like that until people calm down a little bit," he said.

The Consumer Brands Association, the industry group representing most major packaged goods companies in the U.S., is asking lawmakers to raise the number of hours that truck drivers are allowed to drive from 11 to 13 to deal with increased demand, and is pushing for expedited approval processes for consumer goods at ports and stricter enforcement of anti-price gouging laws.

President Donald Trump on Sunday also urged people to stop hoarding groceries and other supplies.

“You don't have to buy so much," Trump said at a news conference. "Take it easy. Just relax.”