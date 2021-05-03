Kroger to test drone service

"Kroger's new drone delivery pilot is part of the evolution of our rapidly growing and innovative e-commerce business — which includes pickup, delivery, and ship and reached more than $10 billion in sales in 2020," Kroger's Jody Kalmbach, group vice president of product experience, said in a joint release from the two companies. "The pilot reinforces the importance of flexibility and immediacy to customers, powered by modern and efficient last-mile solutions. We're excited to test drone delivery and gain insights that will inform expansion plans as well as future customer solutions."

The idea is to allow package delivery to the location of a customer's smartphone.

The current weight limit for drone delivery is about five pounds.

As an example of the service possible, Kroger will offer a baby care bundle with wipes and formula, a child wellness bundle with over-the-counter medications and fluids, and a S'mores bundle with graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate. Using Kroger.com/DroneDelivery, customers can place orders and have eligible orders delivered within as little as 15 minutes.