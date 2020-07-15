Kroger, Walmart, Best Buy and other big retailers are making masks mandatory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kroger and Walmart joined other major retailers Wednesday when they announced that they will require shoppers to wear face masks.

The new restriction goes into effect at Walmart on Monday and at Kroger on Wednesday.

“We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country,”Kroger said in a statement. “We are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus.”

Some shoppers say they can’t wear a mask for medical reasons. Kroger suggests those shoppers use a face shield or shop online. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger has waived its $4.95 fee for grocery pickups.

Deadline for Illinois’ first marijuana social equity grants is July 20 The application deadline is approaching for one of the key programs driving the state’s equity-centric approach to marijuana legalization, and the state is looking to hire hundreds from disadvantaged communities to review those applications.

Among national chains, Costco and Apple were the first to require face coverings. Best Buy and Starbucks started requiring customers to wear masks this week, and more stores are expected to mandate the practice, which has the support of health experts but has become political for some people.

Major industry groups are encouraging chains to expand masks beyond what local and state officials have recommended.