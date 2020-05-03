Laid-off US workers face foreign world of insurance shopping

Did you know that your employer probably paid as much as 70 percent of the insurance premium? If not, you will quickly realize that when choosing to continue coverage under COBRA.

In that case, the laid-off employee will pay the entire monthly bill for coverage plus an administrative fee. That could cost more than $1,000 for a family plan.

Then there’s the ACA marketplaces, where monthly premiums also can be several hundred dollars depending on the coverage. But shoppers there can buy insurance with help from income-based tax credits.

CONSIDER HELP

Companies like HealthSherpa, as well as navigators and insurance agents, may be available to help find a plan. They also can assist shoppers in figuring out tax credits.

Help from health insurance navigators is free, but they may be hard to find in some states. HealthSherpa also does not charge customer fees, but it receives a commission from some plans, as do many brokers or agents. Shoppers should ask about fees or commissions when seeking assistance.

BE PATIENT

Callers to the federal government’s health insurance enrollment helpline — 1-800-318-2596 — may have to wait depending on when they call.