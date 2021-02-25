Lawsuits filed against auto insurers over rates in pandemic

"Nationwide is taking the longer view while continuing to monitor consumer driving behaviors and how they impact future miles driven and accident frequencies. We know customers want fair rates and agents are seeking stability," the insurer said in a statement Wednesday.

The company said it is "building additional benefits of the slowdown into future rates, on a state-by-state basis" and is taking lower miles driven or accident claims into account in rates for renewing policies. The company said some of that is being "offset by higher repair costs driven by more high-speed crashes and higher auto repair shop costs."

Allstate said in a statement that it was the first insurer to respond to the decline in car crashes by providing nearly $1 billion in paybacks to customers. "Since then we have continued to support our customers with broad reductions in auto insurance rates that will continue beyond the pandemic," the company said.

The other insurers did not respond to messages seeking comment or declined to comment.

States across the country began reporting a decline in traffic and crashes when COVID-19-related closures and stay-at-home orders were imposed starting last spring. Companies that sell the majority of the policies across the U.S. announced refunds or credits to drivers.