Layoffs hit Illinois-based Ulta Beauty as makeup sales remain sluggish during pandemic

Ulta Beauty has laid off corporate and field management employees as it adjusts to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eileen Ziesemer, spokeswoman for the Bolingbrook-based beauty retailer, declined to specify the number of workers or locations affected but said it was a “meaningful but relatively small” share of its employees. The layoffs took effect Tuesday.

“While incredibly difficult, these decisions were made thoughtfully with a focus on resetting our corporate cost structure to operate more effectively and efficiently in the short-term as well as optimizing our enterprise capabilities to thrive in the long-term,” Ziesemer said in a statement.

Ulta also eliminated open roles, reorganized some groups and added a small number of new roles in areas the retailer plans to invest in, Ziesemer said.

As of Feb. 1, before the pandemic, Ulta had about 18,000 full-time and 26,000 part-time employees, according to its most recent annual report.

While Tuesday’s cuts were the first affecting corporate employees since the pandemic began, many store associates have been furloughed, and the retailer eliminated two of the management roles at stores to create a new, combined role in November.