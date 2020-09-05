100 years ago, a celebration of Labor Day rallies workers in Bloomington

In 1920, the “Great War” was two years distant. As Bloomington workers gathered to mark Labor Day there was no parade, but a nationally famous radical spoke.
Local workers rode the electric streetcars and drove their Model Ts to Lake Park (today’s State Farm Park) on the city’s south side. There was dancing, contests and the J. George Loos Shows provided carnival rides and a Midway. The next day’s headlines centered on a speech condemning both political parties.
The orator was William Z. Foster (1881-1961) who would eventually become general secretary of the U.S. Communist Party. When he came to Bloomington in 1920, he was mobilizing for the Illinois Farmer-Labor Party, a union effort which ran a full slate for state offices. Bloomington’s John B. Lennon was their candidate for Illinois treasurer and Illinois Federation of Labor President John Walker, a coal miner, was the gubernatorial contender. The party fared poorly that November.
Born in Philadelphia to an Irish Catholic family, Foster’s father was an avowed Finian who fled Ireland after the failed 1867 Irish uprising against British rule. Foster left school at age 10 and worked multiple jobs coast to coast. In the Pacific Northwest he became active in labor and radical politics. He came to Chicago where he found railroad work, joining the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen. He was soon elected an officer and in 1915 became an American Federation of Labor (AFL) general organizer.
During World War I, Foster helped build an inter-racial union coalition in the Chicago stockyards that won significant gains. The effort collapsed during the 1919 Chicago race riot, when white workers attacked African-American workers. In 1919 Foster organized a national steel strike that turned out 250,000 steelworkers for union recognition. The strike was brutally repressed and collapsed.
At Lake Park, Foster recounted the steel strike’s atrocities and the curtailment of civil liberties in steel towns. He denounced both political parties, saying “We’ve got to stop electing so-called ‘friends of labor’ and start electing labor itself.”
In 1921, Foster attended a Moscow labor conference and aligned himself with the Communists. The Illinois Farmer-Labor Party collapsed in 1923 when Foster and his supporters attempted to take it over, with unions withdrawing in protest. Foster died in Moscow and was given a state funeral, his ashes interned in Red Square.
After Foster’s speech, Maxey’s Orchestra struck up the band for dancing. Games continued, including what the Pantagraph described as “masticatory contests.” Children competed for cash prizes in cream puff, pie and peanut eating competitions, with the female contestants winning seven prizes, the boys five.
Surrounding cities held their festivities. In Clinton, where Illinois Central railroaders dominated the population, a Labor Day Picnic was held at Weldon Springs, with special trains carrying 1,500 celebrants to mark the holiday.
Decatur held a mammoth parade from downtown Decatur to Fairview Park, where there was a concert, a baseball game between the building trades and railroad crafts, orations and a dance.
At the picnic, George Lakey, the Carpenters’ second vice president, spoke for the Farmer-Labor Party, welcoming women’s newly won right to vote, hoping it would help uphold decent standards and end child labor. “Cheap politicians will do well to remember they cannot buy a woman’s vote with a drink of cheap whiskey or a cabbage leaf cigar,” he counseled.
