100 years ago, a celebration of Labor Day rallies workers in Bloomington

In 1920, the “Great War” was two years distant. As Bloomington workers gathered to mark Labor Day there was no parade, but a nationally famous radical spoke.

Local workers rode the electric streetcars and drove their Model Ts to Lake Park (today’s State Farm Park) on the city’s south side. There was dancing, contests and the J. George Loos Shows provided carnival rides and a Midway. The next day’s headlines centered on a speech condemning both political parties.

The orator was William Z. Foster (1881-1961) who would eventually become general secretary of the U.S. Communist Party. When he came to Bloomington in 1920, he was mobilizing for the Illinois Farmer-Labor Party, a union effort which ran a full slate for state offices. Bloomington’s John B. Lennon was their candidate for Illinois treasurer and Illinois Federation of Labor President John Walker, a coal miner, was the gubernatorial contender. The party fared poorly that November.