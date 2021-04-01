14,189 in Illinois filed for unemployment during last week of March

SPRINGFIELD — The number of Illinois residents who applied for unemployment dropped 9% during the last week of March compared to the week before, new state data shows.

The 14,189 claims also represent a 92% decrease from a year ago, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

The department reported that unemployment rates increased and jobs decreased in every metro area of the state in the month of February compared to the year prior, which was the final month before the pandemic began wreaking havoc on public health and the global economy.

Statewide, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate spiked from 3.7% to 7.8% over the one-year period. The not seasonally adjusted rate nationally was 6.6% in February.

All 14 metropolitan areas saw decreases in nonfarm jobs.

The unemployment rate for the following areas in February were:

Bloomington: 5.1% (up 2.3% from a year ago)

Carbondale-Marion: 5.9% (up 3.2% from a year ago)

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island 6.1% (up 2% from a year ago)